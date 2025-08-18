Nautilus season 1, episode 9 recap: Nordic mythology for Nordic treasure

After multiple near-death experiences, the crew of the Nautilus is finally on the same page. They are all looking forward to reaching the Pillars of Halvar in Nautilus season 1, episode 9.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 9

Now that Nemo has come to know the crew a lot better, he’s eating with them. That is after he and Humility take a look at the wonders of the Northern Lights. This is a chance for Nemo to go into a little more about his life with his daughter, sharing a story about how he settled her in her fears of the night.

After that, it’s time for the crew to discuss what they’ll do with the treasure. They all have their own plans, whether it’s to open a bat in Tahiti (Lotte) or convince Lotte to come to his native Thailand instead (Kai). For Jaicomo, he’s just struggling to deal with the fact that he has no memory. It’s hard to know what he wants without his memory, and I do feel like Nautilus could have done much more to focus on this.

The Nautilus reaches the Pillars of Halvar

At long last, the Nautilus makes it to the Pillars of Halvar, and they are just as beautiful as they have been made to sound. All but Suyin and Blaster head to the waters to get the treasure, but there’s nothing there.

Suddenly, they are all taken from the water, and Nemo and the crew come face to face with women. They have to be Valkyries, destined to protect the treasure of Freja. Anyone who has come for the treasure in the past has been met with death, and that’s the fate for the crew.

However, one of the women share that while they have to protect the treasure, nothing has ever said that they need to keep killing. So, they decide to put Nemo on trial, since he is the captain of the vessel.

While there are some excellent words said about Nemo that would usually sway some feelings, the Valkyries decide that they still must kill Nemo and the crew. Rather than have that, they all fight back.

This is when Jaicomo starts to suffer from tinnitus again. I do think that fighting could be the key to him getting some memories back. It’s like they are trying to force their way through. Fortunately, he’s able to remain focused enough to fight, and the entire crew jumps off the cliff into the waters below.

Nemo grabs the rubies from the leader before he does so, but he ends up losing them. Cuff was hit in the back and is drowning in the sea as Nemo jumps in, and Nemo realizes he has to save Cuff rather than go after the rubies.

The crew get back to the Nautilus in episode 9

Fortunately, the crew is able to make it back to the Nautilus. Of course, while they were facing their trial, Blaster and Suyin had to hold back a couple of the warrior women, giving us a chance to see the type of fighter Suyin is. There’s clearly something hidden about her that I would love for Nautilus season 2 to be able to explore.

With the Valkyries realizing that the world has adapted without them, the leader decides that there is only one way to protect the treasure now. They need to bury is, and that means setting off the system that they have had in place this whole time.

The pillars all tumble, forming a tsunami in the middle which threatens to destroy the Nautilus, but Nemo encourages them all to push through. They need to get back through the small section that they came in through.

Once out, they get to regroup. It’s a shame that the ruby went missing, but Turan shares that all is not lost. He pulls out a book, and then turns it over. There is a huge diamond on it.

Crawley prepares for Nemo’s appearance

Of course, in the previous episode, Millais had sent word to Crawley that Nemo planned to go to London. It took all this time for Crawley to get the message, and he quickly gets to work to protect the Company. He knows why Nemo is coming, and he’s going to get his revenge and get the Nautilus.

That’s what he thinks, anyway. Nemo is already in London, and he’s scouting out the army that Crawley has working for him. The question is whether the rest of the crew has joined him in this mission for revenge, as most of them have something to fight the Company for. I guess we’ll find out in the Nautilus season 1 finale.

