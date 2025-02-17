5 NBC shows you need to add to your Peacock watch-list right now

NBC has a long list of amazing shows to its credit. From dramas to comedies to some of the most watched police procedurals, the network is a powerhouse amongst its competitors.

Peacock is the streaming service from NBCUniversal, which features the network's movies and shows but also features many third-party providers, and has an incredible list of titles within its catalog.

Check out these fantastic NBC series you must add to your queue!

Parenthood (2010-2015)

The six-season family drama Parenthood is an outstanding series focusing on three generations of the Braverman family, who reside in Berkeley, California. The award-winning series was created by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) and is inspired by the same-titled movie from 1989 by Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel, and Ron Howard, who executive produces the series.

The family is led by Zeek Braverman (Craig T. Nelson) and his wife Camille (Bonnie Bedelia) with Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen as their children. Additional cast includes Monica Potter, Sam Jaeger, Mae Whitman, Max Burkholder, Joy Bryant, and more.

The series follows the Braverman's as they experience life in all different walks and viewers are drawn into the story as many of the family's experience mirror their own. It is a heartwarming family story that is smart and fun. If you have never watched Parenthood add it to your Peacock queue right away and if you have, perhaps its time for a rewatch.

30 Rock (2006–2013)

The award-winning 30 Rock was created by Tina Fey, who stars alongside Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Alec Baldwin, and more in this satirical look at life behind the scenes of a sketch comedy series. Based on Fey's experiences as a writer on another NBC favorite, Saturday Night Live, the series uses surreal humor to shed a humorous light on life on and off the set of TGS with Tracy Jordan (originally called The Girlie Show).

The series has received critical and viewer praise and is considered one of the great TV comedies. The stories pit conservative Jack (Baldwin) and liberal Liz (Fey) against one another, following Jenna's (Krakowski) outrageous attempts to become a star and Tracy's (Morgan) selfish and immature behaviors. Viewers watch as the cast maneuvers work life, relationships, and more.

If you like Ted Lasso, Arrested Development, and the like, 30 Rock definitely deserves to be added to your watch list.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999–present)

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Fractured" Episode 26001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr., Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

The first spinoff in the Law & Order franchise is by far the most popular among viewers. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (or SVU) is a long-running police procedural that is currently airing its 26th season on NBC. The series, created by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, follows Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of the New York City Police Department's Special Victims Unit, which specializes the investigation and prosecution of sexually based crimes.

The series begins with Benson, her partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and their fellow detectives as they perform the harrowing task of solving some of the city's most horrific crimes. Many of the series stories are loosely based on high profile crimes that have actually occurred.

Throughout the extensive run the series has seen many cast members including Richard Belzer, Dann Florek, Michelle Hurd, Stephanie March, Ice-T, BD Wong, Adam Beach, Danny Pino, Kelli Giddish, Raúl Esparza, Peter Scanavino, and many more. Law & Order: SVU isn't for the faint of heart but if you enjoy series that give you the thrill of the chase this one is for you.

The Office (2005-2013)

THE OFFICE -- "Women's Appreciation" Episode 21 -- Aired 5/3/07 -- Pictured: (l-r) Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor (Photo by Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NBC's mockumentary sitcom The Office was adapted by Greg Daniels from the BBC series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The story follows the highs and lows of the employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Filmed with a single-camera set up to allow for the feel of a documentary, the series is praised for the characters, structure, and Steve Carell's performance as Michael Scott.

Many of the characters are based on characters from the British series but were modified to fit the American series. The humor of this series isn't for everyone, but those who love The Office will defend the brilliant if not over-the-top, series as one of the best. Fans of Parks and Recreation, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Seinfeld are sure to enjoy The Office.

The original main cast comprised Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak. The supporting cast members include Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Melora Hardin, and David Denman. Additional cast members included Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate.

Saturday Night Live (1975-present)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pictured: "Saturday Night Live" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The popularity of NBC's late-night sketch comedy Saturday Night Live, has resurged due to the success of the movie Saturday Night's success on Netflix and the upcoming 50th year celebration. The series, which premiered on NBC in 1975 and was created by Lorne Michaels and developed alongside Dick Ebersol, parodies culture and politics in the United States.

Each episode features a celebrity guest, the first was comedian George Carlin, and features a musical guest, of which the first was Janis Ian. The celebrity host opens the show with a monologue which ends with them shouting "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" The host will also appear in several of the sketches with the current SNL cast.

Throughout its 50 years, SNL has received a massive number of awards. In 2022, the series acquired its 305th Primetime Emmy, the record for the most received by a TV show. Peacock current has all 25 seasons of Saturday Night Live and many specials related to the series.