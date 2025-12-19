NCIS: Tony & Ziva gets a devastating update two months after season 1 finale

Although NCIS: Tony & Ziva brought back all the warm and fuzzy feels from the early NCIS days, they won’t be returning for a second season. I loved the ending to season 1, but I never imagined it’d be the end of the road. On Friday, December 20, 2025, Paramount+ and CBS Studios announced the cancellation of NCIS: Tony & Ziva after one season.

The NCIS spinoff premiered on Paramount+ on September 4, 2025, with a three-episode release that shook me to my core. After their NCIS departures, fans thought we’d never get another chance to see the rest of Tiva’s story. In February 2024, the long-awaited spinoff was ordered for a 10-episode run. With a successful overarching story, I thought we’d receive a better update, but this is the quickest cancellation announcement, coming only two months after the season one finale on October 23, 2025.

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+

What was NCIS: Tony & Ziva about?

The long-awaited NCIS spinoff followed Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as they balanced they’re work lives and co-parenting their 12-year-old daughter, Tali DiNozzo (Isla Gie). The new series took place around a decade after Tony and Ziva left NCIS and moved to Paris, France, to open their own businesses. We meet back up with them as someone threatens not only their safety, but their daughter’s.

Over the course of 10 episodes, old and new NCIS fans alike fell in love with how Tony and Ziva evolved since their professional crime-fighting days. It was thrilling to see how they were the same while also different. Tony was still his child-like self, while Ziva was intense and responsible. Yet, we saw their soft sides as they cared for their daughter and fell back in love with each other. Fans came for the crime-fighting, but stayed for the wholesome relationships within the cast of characters.

Even though the season was buttoned up with the case solved, Tali safe, and Tiva together, we still needed more. I enjoyed experiencing Tiva’s story again while recapping this new series, and I’m devastated to see it end before it had a chance to grow. One season wasn’t enough, but I’m glad we got closure on our favorite on-and-off again NCIS couple.

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David, Olivia Brody as Tali and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 2, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Why was it cancelled?

A cancellation was the last update I wanted to see for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, but sadly, it’s our reality. With the amount of buzz the show created, I’m shocked that it wasn’t performing as well as I assumed. Variety shared Luminate’s data of the show: “The 10-episode spinoff series debuted on Sept. 4 and opened with a solid for the streamer - but then saw a rapid 51% drop-off across the first three episodes.”

Although the series was remarkable in bringing back legacy characters, it didn’t reflect in the overall data. I may be shocked and devastated by this update, but I’m not surprised that the numbers aren’t reflecting the show's interest. With the show streaming weekly on Paramount+ and not airing on CBS, it is easier to watch it later than on the day of its premiere. Some people wait until the entire season is available before streaming, while others stream weekly. From what I can gather, the show was cancelled due to this data, even though I know there was genuine interest.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story. Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after," Weatherly and de Pablo shared in a joint statement following the series’ cancellation.

All episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva are available on Paramount+.