Tony and Ziva are 'safehouse roomies' in the first-look trailer for NCIS spinoff

The early days of NCIS are coming back to our screens with a new action-packed story that will test Tony and Ziva's couple progress, parenthood, and NCIS training they stowed away for safekeeping. This fall in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, we catch up with the former crime-fighting team in Paris. Fans won't be disappointed by the next installment in their love story and the NCIS universe. If you ask me, fans have wanted this spinoff all along.

Paramount+ ordered a 10-episode series for an NCIS spinoff in February 2024. On May 5, fans saw a glimpse of "Tiva" as they fight crime together again. Weatherly and de Pablo promised that the series would be "an action-packed rollercoaster fueled by love, danger, tears, and laughter," while reminding fans that "this is for you" and a testament to the support of their characters' love story.

The trailer delivers on those promises. The first looks are hilariously action-packed, with new emotions and experiences. My favorite part was when Ziva told Tali, "Dad and I used to do work that was dangerous."

Michael and Cote melting easily into their characters gave me chills. Growing up watching NCIS, I loved Tony's dynamic with the team, but it took me a beat to warm up to Ziva because I am a Kate Todd fan. Once I did, it was a no-brainer that the writers would create a beautiful love story. Sadly, the trailer finds them as safehouse roomies and parents instead of romantic partners, I'm not mad about it. As always, they work together like no time has passed.

A relationship that should be set in stone gets a new adventure to heal old wounds and save what brought them together. They chase bad guys, Tony jumps and slides over the hood of a car, and they flash their badges again. It's everything fans want and more. Watching them be parents to Tali melted my heart.

The trailer's ending really solidified their connection for me as Tony and Ziva sit on a bench talking about therapy. After Tony's hilarious remark about trying therapy, Ziva laughs, saying, "That is so incredibly you." Tiva is so back and cracking all the jokes.

The spinoff reunites NCIS alums Michael Weatherly (Tony Dinozzo) and Cote de Pablo (Ziva David) in starring roles and executive producer roles. Michael Weatherly bid farewell in 2016 (season 13) and made a cameo in 2024 to mourn the passing of his co-star David McCallum, who played Donald "Ducky" Mallard.

Cote de Pablo's farewell to NCIS is a little more complicated. She faked her death in season 11, with season 16 revealing she's alive. The following season, she appeared onscreen, but wasn't shown reuniting with Tony. It's been over a decade since their last appearance in the 2013 season 11 episode, "Past, Present, Future."

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide news and updates about NCIS: Tony & Ziva streaming on Paramount+ this fall.