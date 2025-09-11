NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 recap: Two traps, one wedding, who wins? 

Tony, Ziva, Boris, and Fruzsi set a trap for Martine and her accomplice, Galimard, at Boris and Fruzsi’s magazine-worthy wedding. While Martine and Galimard set a trap for them in return. Two traps, one wedding, what could go wrong? A lot. Henry crashes the fake wedding in the middle of Tony fooling Martine with spoofed texts from Henry. After all the planning, recon, and running from Interpol, Henry catches up to them. It’s not the end. For Tali’s sake, I hope her parents hurry up and solve this case. Luckily, they’re one step closer.

After episode 3, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 brought action, a lead solved, and a dash of romance. The case is far from being completely solved. To clear their names, they have to save someone in danger, and from the episode 5 premiere, it doesn’t look like an easy in-and-out mission. Danger and action are on the horizon.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 sets the trap for Martine

Two days before the wedding, Martine answers a call from Answer Me. It’s Boris addressing her as mean lady and keeping her on the line so Claudette can work her magic. At the same time, Martine tracks Boris’s location until he reminds her that an Interpol record of their call isn’t a good look for her. Boris wastes no time getting down to business, even though Martine wants to bring him in because he developed a malware that has been used to steal millions from Interpol and killed innocent people. He bites back by saying if she brings him in, he’ll confess that she hit him for 9.4 malware, killed the other programmer in Lecco.

Even with Martine biting back, he threatens to publish all his knowledge of her to Interpol. She will never be safe from backlash unless Boris is safe. A threat looms, but they need to lure her to the wedding to clear their name and access the evidence that she has.

Fruzsi decides that posting a subtle wedding planning selfie confirming the wedding is still on will lure Martine even more. She’s right. The good guys don’t know that the bad guys know they’re walking into a trap; along with that twist, Martine and Galimard have a plan to take them down, too. Two traps, one wedding, hopefully the good guys come out on top.

Wedding Day Bliss

Claudette tells the team that Martine and Galimard are on their way after tracking them and using facial recognition software. No Henry, Section, or Interpol are with them. Tony thinks they are sprinting into their trap. Meanwhile, Martine says it’s their trap now. Things aren’t looking good.

At the church, Boris freaks out about their wedding being used as a trap. Fruzi assures him that as long as they are together, it doesn’t matter how long they have to wait. As he relaxes, Claudette tells them that she’s ordained and she can marry them today, so it is still their wedding day. I love how much the team has come together over the course of four episodes.

After Claudette pronounces the happy couple husband and wife, everyone is dancing in the aisle when the police burst through the doors. Fruzsi is under arrest for shoplifting. As she’s being hauled away, she confesses to Ziva that she has a few outstanding warrants. Boris tries to leave to save his wife on his own. Claudette runs after him, saying they can help hack into the prison system when Fruzsi is booked into the system. Then, who will stand at the altar with him? Everyone stares at Ziva, confirming why she’s the one at the altar with Boris.

Henry and Interpel crash the wedding

Tony, in disguise, opens Martine’s door as she arrives at the wedding. With Ziva’s instruction through an earpiece, Tony plants a tracker on Martine’s car, but not without cheekily saying, “Now that I’ve done your job, I have to do mine.” Once he sees Ziva in the wedding dress, I can tell he’s wishing this were his wedding and not a trap.

They spoof Henry’s number for Tony to text as him to fool Martine and keep her phone in connection with the satellite device. Claudette tells Tony to keep texting so the data captures and they get the evidence. Meanwhile, Claudette sadly finds out that Fruzsi isn’t in the prison system but instead missing. With no record of her being arrested, Ziva grabs Boris’s hands to keep him focused as he’s panicking. A cut scene reveals Fruzsi comes out of the body bag and punches Galimard as she struggles to get away.

To make matters worse, Henry rams through the doors with Interpol agents. When Tony’s final text goes through, the trap blows wide open. Henry confirms that they know that the wedding guests have been replaced with inmates, but he’s not there for them, and that they have a Red Notice on Boris Peskov. Everyone runs in every direction. Henry desperately requests no casualties, only arrests, as they chase people.

Tony saves Fruzsi, but ends up in a hand-to-hand combat with Galimard after having a statue dropped on his head. Luckily, Galimard is taken out by that same status, sending him out the stained glass window and into the water.

Meanwhile, Ziva battles Henry and gets some good punches and kicks in. She says, "You two-faced snake," and punches him. He calls her paranoid. She may be, but she’s right, he’s playing a dirty game. She punches and yells, "You threatened my daughter and framed us for murder! And then you stole a drone from Reigning Fire (Graves’ company)." She knocks him in the nose, and they tumble down the stairs. But not before he seems confused by her accusations. As Tony, Ziva, Fruzsi, Boris, and Claudette board the boat, Tony and Ziva check on each other and joke that they should see how Galimard and Henry look.

Claudette shows them 9.4, which was found in the lining of Martine’s bag. Although it’s good news that there was data on Martine’s phone, something was odd. There were multiple references to a supermaz prison. She didn’t figure it out until she saw Jonah Markham’s mugshot under the fake name, Oscar Zagreb, on their roster. The Secretary-General didn’t just disappear; he’s locked up in prison. Most likely screwed over by Henry, just like everyone else. Tony and Ziva make it their mission to save Jonah and end this.



Are Tony and Ziva falling in love again?

While setting up at the church, Sophie calls Ziva. Tali is okay, but immediately clocks the wedding decor behind her parents. She has her dad’s humor, and I love it. Even with Sophie’s encouragement to try again with Tony, they assure their daughter they’re at a wedding and hope to be home soon.

They’re surrounded by lilac flowers, which takes Ziva back to June 2020 when she felt like she was becoming an absent parent again. After calming their daughter back to sleep, Tony gets down on one knee and proposes with his family ring that was passed from father to son. She says yes. As we know, in 2025, they’re fighting their lingering romantic feelings while not together. My heart breaks for all of them and everything they’ve endured. But, there’s no denying the love they have for each other. Plus, their chemistry is unmatched in both romantic and as parents

Fast forward to after they escape on a boat, Tony meets Ziva below deck and helps her unbutton the wedding dress. Before he can ramble his question, she confesses that she doesn’t know why people have weddings and that this dress is a death trap. Tony shuts his mouth and runs, but Claudette saves the day when she reminds him that talk is cheap. He tries again, and they’re making out when Fruzsi interprets to offer champagne. She quickly leaves, returning to Boris. Tony and Ziva emerge later, standing at the front of the boat, and he drapes his suit jacket around her shoulders as they sail away.

NCIS: Tony and Ziva airs on Paramount+ on Thursdays.