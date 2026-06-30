Nemesis season 2 gets long-awaited update from Netflix after fans nearly lost hope

There's a popular instinct to rag on Netflix for constantly canceling its original series. Because for a minute there, the streaming service had a bad stretch where many of its fan-favorite shows were dropping like flies. It's no surprise that that time in the streamer's history has left a bad taste in fans' mouths and inspires surprise when a show is actually renewed.

However, Netflix has renewed a long, long list of its original series, including the likes of Running Point, Big Mistakes, The Four Seasons, and My Life with the Walter Boys. Some shows have even earned final season renewals, such as the bittersweet future farewells of Emily in Paris, The Night Agent, and The Lincoln Lawyer. But some shows, like Nemesis, are just getting started.

Nemesis season 2 officially renewed at Netflix

The drama series from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp premiered on Netflix back on May 14, 2026, and because over a month had elapsed since the show dropped, it's understandable why fans would begin to worry about a potential cancellation. Fortunately, that's not the case. On June 30, Netflix announced the Nemesis season 2 renewal, finally ending the questions surrounding its fate.

Nemesis. (L to R) Matthew Law as Isaiah Stiles, Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder in episode 103 of Nemesis | Cr. Saeed Adyani/Netflix © 2026

Despite being a new series without a major name attached to a leading role, Nemesis proved its power during its opening weekend. The series debuted on the Global Top 10 English-Language Netflix Shows during the week of May 11-May 17 in the No. 3 position with 7.1 million views, which is 55 million hours viewed, for its first four days of release.

The following week, Nemesis rose to the No. 1 position for its first full week of tracking with 11.4 million views and 88.9 million hours viewed. That's the kind of increase that Netflix simply can't ignore when it comes to new breaking through the pack and putting up numbers that new shows infrequently debut with on Netflix.

Nemesis remained in the No. 2 position on the Global Top 10 ranking for its third week, dropping to 5.9 million views but still proving that fans were still discovering and binge-watching the series even when shiny new shows came after it. The series fell out of the Global Top 10 list after charting for five weeks, and the official renewal came about two weeks after the series left the chart.

Netflix's renewal for Nemesis season 2 comes after the streaming service opted to cancel fellow breakout debut hit The Boroughs. The sci-fi series from executive producers the Duffer Brothers seemed all but a lock for renewal given its performance, but when the axe dropped, hope appeared to be lost for the Netflix shows that remained on the bubble, which at the time included Nemesis.

Thankfully, Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law) and Coltrane Wilder (Y'lan Noel) will be back to continue the cliffhanger that the first season finale left behind, as Coltrane runs from Stiles in a moment that forced Stiles to make a major decision. The cat and mouse chase continues even after Stiles put his career on the line in a big way. Hopefully, filming on season 2 will begin soon for a premiere in 2027.

Stay tuned for more Nemesis news and updates, and see the stars announced the season 2 renewal in the video below!