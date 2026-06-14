Netflix has canceled 5 shows in the last 40 days and Sweet Magnolias could be next

We could soon be pouring one out for Sweet Magnolias, as there is a very real chance that the show could join a growing list of Netflix shows to get their walking papers.

Since May 4, Netflix has announced the end of five hit series in the form of a combination of either renewing a show for a final season or announcing that a previously announced season would be the show’s last.

It began with the shocking announcement that The Night Agent would end with season 4. Shortly after, Netflix announced that The Lincoln Lawyer would be coming to a close with its previously announced fifth season order, and it wasn’t that long after that it was revealed that Emily in Paris would be ending with its sixth season. Most recently, Netflix changed up its approach by renewing Devil May Cry and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for final seasons up front.

Needless to say, Netflix is on quite a roll in wrapping up some of its longest-running series, which is why fans should not be surprised at all if, when Netflix renews Sweet Magnolias for a sixth season, Netflix also slips in “and final” alongside it.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in season 5 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Sweet Magnolias could very well end with a sixth and final season

Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias was released on June 11, and the new season quickly shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10. Fans happily jumped at the chance to return to Serenity, and the hope is that our time in the Southern town has not yet come to an end.

The season 5 finale did not read as a series finale, and it’s clear that there is still more story to tell for the Sweet Magnolias and the citizens of Serenity. That said, it does feel like we’re nearing the end of the run, and there seems to be a very good chance that season 6 could be the final season of the show.

Netflix has been clearing house the last several weeks by handing out final season orders to many ongoing series, and it would not be surprising if it handed out a final season order to Sweet Magnolias. While this is a show that we would love to see continue for several more seasons, season 6 would be a natural time to bring the show to a close for one key reason.

The show offers a multigenerational look at life in Serenity following the Magnolias and their family dynamics. Of the younger generation, we’ve already seen Ty graduate and leave town; Annie has officially graduated high school and is heading off to college in California; and Kyle is entering his senior year. That’s not to say the show couldn’t continue for this reason, but it feels like we’re nearing a natural conclusion for the show as many of the coming-of-age storylines that have been central to its emotional core are beginning to reach their next chapter beyond Serenity.

A sixth and final season order could allow the show to bring those storylines to a natural end while also tying up many of the storyline threads that were ongoing from season 5, such as the launch of the Serenity baseball team; the Magnolias’ new business venture together; Helen and Erik’s decision to start a family via adoption; and answering the question of whether Ronnie and Dana Sue will find their way back to each other.

Of course, there is just as much of an argument to be had for why season 6 should not be the show’s last and I will be the first in line to watch many more seasons if Netflix wants to hand them out. I just fear Netflix might feel more inclined to end the show with a final season given the choices it has been making lately.