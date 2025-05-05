Netflix adding the Twilight movies could be a good sign for Midnight Sun fans

Rejoice, spider monkeys! Anyone who is or was a Twihard still has these films and books in their hearts one way or another. I mean during my teen years, Twilight was my life. The obsession has simmered down, but definitely not the love. With the exciting news that the Midnight Sun novel is being turned into an animated series at Netflix, I think the fanbase has definitely woken back up! We need a bite of that, ASAP.

Once May 1, 2025 hit, all five of the Twilight films were added to Netflix. Movie marathon, here I come! Those of course include Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2. Edward and Bella go through many ups and downs, but they get through it all in the end. Sorry Team Jacob fans. I've always been an Edward girlie.

Since we know that the upcoming Midnight Sun animated series is going to release on Netflix, I'm wondering if the addition of the movies on the streamer is a sign we may be getting closer to the unveiling of the show? This is all speculation right now of course. The release date has not been announced, and we really don't know much about the project beyond that it's in the works and an idea of what it's going to be about. Which we'll get to in a moment.

THE TWILIGHT SAGA, © 2011 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.

Though I'm wondering if this is perhaps a sign that Midnight Sun will be ready soon, and we're getting it later this year. News about the show being in the works came in September 2024. And animated projects do take a long time. But I don't know. Maybe it is coming soon. Or, perhaps this indicates that at least a release date will be shared. Fingers crossed for any update at this point!

Based on Twilight author Stephenie Meyer's novel of the same name, both the story of the book and animated series are centered around the events of Twilight but this time from the perspective of Edward. The novels are from Bella's point of view and though the first film does get into Edward's head and feelings a bit, there's many points where he's away. Especially at the start when he was so attracted to Bella and struggling with how strongly her blood was calling to him.

Those complex and mysterious feelings are aspects of the character that weren't really explored in detail since the movie had Bella at the center of the tale. As it should have, and it worked. Though with this part of the story acting as a sort of companion, I think it's such a good idea and I can't wait to see it!

Going the animation route also really is the best. If it was a live-action, getting a new cast is out of the question. Sorry, but I would not have accepted that. Then you have the OG actors, though some of them may not be interested in returning to the Twilight world or wouldn't be available. They're also older now as well. So an animated series really was the best course of action here. I'm absolutely brimming with excitement!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the Midnight Sun animated series on Netflix.