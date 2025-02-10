Netflix adds new season of fan-favorite comedy ahead of its final season on ABC

Roseanne follow-up series The Conners has done pretty well on ABC since the show first debuted in 2018. As far as spin-offs go, this one actually had potential and saw some good success amongst viewers compared to other sequels. They can definitely be hit or miss. Thankfully, this one was a hit. In March 2024, Netflix added the first five seasons of the comedy to its platform. And now, another one has started streaming!

The Conners season 6 was added Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 to Netflix. The season has a total of 13 episodes, shorter than its predecessors, and you can start watching it now. The sixth season had just come out in February 2024 on ABC, so it's not surprising that Netflix waited almost a year since then to add the sixth season to its roster. This is normal when it comes to licensing deals between Netflix and other companies allowing their content to be added to the streaming service.

Having season 6 of the sitcom now comes is great since The Conners' seventh and final season is about to debut in March on its network. The Conners season 7 premieres Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Plus, the new season is only going to be 6 episodes to wrap up the story.

I don't know if the deal between Netflix and ABC will have the streamer wait a whole year before adding the seventh season. But that could be likely. So Netflix viewers, you'd be looking at a potential March 2026 release date for season 7. However, since it's the final season and such a short one too, I wonder if ABC will make an exception here. Unfortunately it's hard to know until we get official word from Netflix. You could always stream the episodes when they arrive on Hulu in the meantime if you really wanted to!

The Conners' story has been all about relationships, life, and struggles that you may face. But they get through it all together as a family. And that's what's so heartwarming and nice about the show. Even if you didn't watch the original series, Roseanne, this is one comedy you can still enjoy. And that's what I like about it. It's going to be hard to say goodbye come March. But for a spin-off, it's great that the production can say they made it 7 seasons. That's no easy feat in the world of television anymore!

The Conners season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.