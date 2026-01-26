Netflix is already losing Quantum Leap just six months after being added

There is some disappointing news for those who have enjoyed the Quantum Leap revival on Netflix. The show is on the move — again!

Quantum Leap was only added six months ago, and it’s already leaving the streaming platform. So, how long do you have to binge-watch it, and where could it go next?

When is Quantum Leap leaving Netflix?

There is still a little bit of time to catch up on the series. Quantum Leap will leave Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 15. With there only being two seasons, you’ve definitely got time to work your way through the episodes.

It is disappointing, though. The series was only just made available, allowing fans of the original series a chance to check it out again (or for the first time) and a chance for the series to find a new home. It joins the likes of Love/Life, which will also be removed from Netflix after just six months.

Where could Quantum Leap head next?

Right now, there is no word on where the series will go once it leaves Netflix. There is sometimes a gap, as other deals are set up. The great thing about this series is that you can watch it any time you want.

As it was an NBC series, episodes were made available to purchase digitally on Apple TV, YouTube, and anywhere else you buy episodes. You can also get the series on DVD, so you don’t need to worry about where it will go next.

QUANTUM LEAP -- "Against Time" Episode 213 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, Eliza Taylor As Hannah Carson -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

What is Quantum Leap about?

The revival is set 30 years after the original series, and it stays true to that original show. Sam Beckett is still lost somewhere in time. Nobody knows what happened to him, but he hasn’t been forgotten. A new team puts together the system in the hope of finding the man who created it, and it leads to Dr. Ben Song leaping through time.

He thinks he’s fixed the issue, but has he? The first season puts the focus on how he needs to complete a set system of leaps before he can return home, but how does it all end?

Of course, with a second season, you can probably guess that Ben doesn’t make it back at first. So, where does he go, and is there any hope of getting him back? What happens when he starts crossing the same person throughout time?

Quantum Leap will leave Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 15.