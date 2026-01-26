Netflix is losing Anna Kendrick's romance anthology show (before Valentine's Day!)

A few years ago, the streaming platforms made some shocking moves. HBO Max was one of those that removed some of its original content, including Anna Kendrick’s Love/Life. The good news was that Netflix picked up the series, but now the licensing deal is coming to an end.

If you are yet to watch the romance anthology series, this is your last chance. At least for now. The problem with the removal of the show is that we don’t know where it’s going to head to next — if it does head anywhere!

When will Love/Life leave Netflix?

You won’t be able to watch the show come Valentine’s Day. Both seasons of Love/Life are leaving Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 5. This is usually by the end of the day, so you may have time to watch episodes on the date, but it’s best to do your binge-watch before then.

There hasn’t been a lot of time to watch the show, so you’ll be forgiven if it got put on the back burner. It was only added in August, marking one of the shorter licensing deals.

It’s not the only series leaving Netflix very soon. Others include Lazarus and Warrior.

What is Love/Life about?

The series has two seasons, and both seasons follow different characters. However, they are set in the same universe, with Anna Kendrick’s Darby appearing in an episode of season 2.

The first season follows Darby through different stages of life as she tries to figure out the romance thing. Just as she thinks she’s found someone, her life is thrown for a loop, and she learns the lesson that sometimes we have to put ourselves before everyone else.

Then in the second season, William Jackson Harper plays Marcus, who is stuck in a rut in his relationship. He ends up texting with another woman, leading to the definite end to his marriage. From there, he finds himself figuring out what to do next, both in terms of his relationships and his work life.

The series was canceled after two seasons, and it was then removed from the HBO Max platform. This came at a time when a few shows were being removed, including The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO Max and Willow on Disney+. They were surprising and disappointing moves, considering not all were available on DVD at the time and it meant there was no way to watch them. Netflix’s licensing of Love/Life has helped to ease some of the concerns, but now eyes are on where the series will head to next.

Love/Life will leave Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 5.