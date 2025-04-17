Netflix announces two-part release date for fan-favorite fantasy series' final season

It's not the Stranger Things season 5 release date or even the Wednesday season 2 release date, but those highly anticipated announcements will surely come from Netflix in due time. But on April 17, fans of the streamer's DC Comics fantasy series finally received the news they have been waiting for about the second and final season of The Sandman.

Drumroll please... The Sandman season 2 release date has been set for July 2025, but there's a catch! Netflix will be releasing the final season in two parts. The first volume of season 2 arrives on July 3, just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and the second volume drops on July 24. In total, season 2 contains 11 episodes, with volume 1 consisting of six episodes and volume 2 sending the show off with the last five episodes. Episode runtimes haven't been revealed just yet.

In addition to revealing the release dates for the two-part final season, Netflix also unveiled the first teaser for The Sandman season 2 in a visually stunning date announcement video. It's only a little more than a minute long, but devoted fans will surely be pausing, zooming, and combing through every frame to learn what's in store for Dream (Tom Sturridge) in season 2 as he reunites with his family and embarks on a journey of forgiveness that's definitely dangerous.

Watch the season 2 first-look teaser in the video below!

Allan Heinberg, The Sandman's showrunner, shared in an interview with Netflix's Tudum that he's "extremely grateful" to Netflix for allowing him to tell Dream's full story in this "faithful adaptation" of the source material. Heinberg notes that after the show first premiered in August 2022, the creative team knew there was only enough material left to create on last season, and that's exactly what fans are getting this time around with another 11-episode season.

Take a closer look at the official The Sandman season 2 synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of THE SANDMAN will tell Dream's story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion."

Even though nearly three years will have elapsed since The Sandman season 1 first premiered on Netflix, Heinberg revealed to Tudum that season 2 will pick up a few weeks after the season 1 finale. While the final season will remain true to the source material fans know and love, Heinberg also teased that he hoped season 2 would not only satisfy what fans are expecting from the culmination of Dream's story but also "surprise the book's loyal fans." Hmmm... what could that mean?

It's been a very long time coming for fans to dive into the final chapter of one of Netflix's most popular original series and by far one of the most anticipated releases of the year. There's so much to discover in these final episodes, including getting to know the Endless, seeing how the series comes to an end, and just simply watching in awe of the incredible visual effects. (Seriously, watch that teaser! The season looks beautiful!)

Beyond Sturridge in the series' leading role, The Sandman season 2 also stars familiar faces and newcomers alike: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, and Steve Coogan.

Check out early episodic images from The Sandman season 2 below!

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 203 of The Sandman | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar in episode 201 of The Sandman | Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 205 of The Sandman | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. (L to R) Donna Preston as Despair, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death in episode 201 of The Sandman | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium in episode 209 of The Sandman | Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2025

The Sandman season 2 releases on Netflix in two parts on July 3 and July 24.