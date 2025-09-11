Netflix's best horse show will be back with a new season very soon

The big news many fans have been waiting for is here at last. We now know when Heartland season 17 will be making its way to Netflix US, and it's coming very soon! That means it’s almost time to return to the ranch, reunite with the Bartlett-Fleming family, and soak up all the heartfelt moments, breathtaking scenery, and, of course, plenty of horse-filled drama that make this series such a fan favorite.

Whether you’re a longtime viewer who’s been with Amy and the crew since the very beginning or a newer fan who’s just discovered the show’s charm, this is the moment you’ve been counting down to. Heartland season 17 aired on CBC in Canada in 2023, so American fans have been waiting patiently (and maybe not so patiently) for their chance to stream the new episodes on Netflix.

Heartland season 16 Production Still | CBC

The only seasons currently available to stream on Netflix at the moment are seasons 1 through 16. Heartland season 16 was added to the streaming platform back in June 2024, so most people have already watched all 15 episodes by now. They've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of season 17. However, Netflix doesn't receive new seasons as soon as they finish airing. Instead, the first-run U.S. distribution rights belong to UPtv and its streaming service. That's why it's taken so long for Heartland season 17 to make its way to Netflix. Well, the wait is nearly over.

According to What's On Netflix, Heartland season 17 is set to arrive on Netflix on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. This new season will feature 10 episodes, continuing the heartfelt stories of Amy, Jack, Tim, and the rest of the Bartlett-Fleming family. While an official release time has not been revealed, there's a good chance the new episodes will drop on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. That's the usual time new content is released on the streaming platform.

Although Netflix will just now be receiving the seventeenth season, Heartland is actually on its nineteenth installment. Heartland season 18 aired on CBC back in 2024, and it is expected to land on Netflix sometime in 2026. That installment consists of 10 episodes. Heartland season 19 will start airing on CBC on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. It is also made up of 10 episodes, and it will likely come to Netflix at a later date as well. However, it will need to finish its run on CBC first.

Don't worry! We'll get back to you with the Netflix release dates for these seasons once they're announced. But for now, you'll just have to be patient and enjoy catching up on Heartland season 17.