Netflix's 3 best real estate shows return with fall 2025 release dates

Summer may still be in full swing, but fall is right around the corner. Netflix has just dropped an extensive list of all its new and returning reality shows slated to be released soon, and after looking it over, we couldn’t help but notice that some of the streamer’s top real estate series are set to make a comeback.

When these real estate shows return later this year, fans can expect to see even more million-dollar listings and stunning home tours. And we can't forget the drama! The real estate agents might be experts at closing deals, but tension is bound to heat up at their respective brokerages.

Below, we shared a list of the three best real estate shows scheduled to be released on Netflix this fall.

(L to R) Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, and Emma Hernan in episode 802 of Selling Sunset | Netflix

Selling Sunset season 9

Let's be honest. If it wasn't for Selling Sunset, luxury real estate reality shows might not have captured our attention quite like they do today. Since its premiere in 2019, the series has gone on to become such a huge success for Netflix. Its success prompted the streaming giant to create several spinoff series, including Selling Tampa, Selling the OC and Selling the City. However, none of these have quite matched the original. If anything, Selling the OC comes closest.

Back in December 2024, Selling Sunset was renewed for a ninth season. Now, we have the official release date. It's slated to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The new season will consist of 11 episodes. 10 of them will likely make up the season, with the final episode serving as the reunion special.

Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Alanna Gold, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim are all confirmed to return. Joining the cast for its ninth installment is Sandra Vergara, Modern Family star Sofía Vergara's sister.

(L to R) Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland in season 3 of Selling the OC | Netflix

Selling the OC season 4

Like Selling Sunset, every season of Selling the OC so far has not let up on the drama, and we highly doubt its upcoming fourth season will be any different. Let's just hope the drama doesn't involve real estate agents Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland again because both are confirmed to return.

Also returning are Jason Oppenheim, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall. Three new agents will be introduced this season as well. They are Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi. It'll be interesting to see how the new agents fit into the mix at the Oppenheim Group's Orange County brokerage. Will they get along with the seasoned pros, or will tensions rise as they compete for the best listings? I guess we'll have to wait to find out when Selling the OC season 4 lands on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. There will be eight episodes in the new season.

Ryan Serhant in Owning Manhattan season 1 | Netflix

Owning Manhattan season 2

Owning Manhattan is one of Netflix's newer real estate shows. It premiered on the streaming platform in June 2024 and received a generally positive audience response. In August 2024, the streaming giant made the decision to renew the show for a second season. It will be released on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Like its first season, season 2 is made up of eight episodes.

Owning Manhattan season 2 takes viewers back to New York City, where they will continue to follow Ryan Serhant and his team at SERHANT as they juggle the pressures of building the city’s top real estate brokerage. You can expect to see new and old real estate agents in the new season.

