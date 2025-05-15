Netflix Bet season 1 episode 10 recap and ending: Yumeko and Kira team up

We’ve finally reached the season 1 finale of Netflix’s newest teen drama, Bet. After taking a sip of the poisoned scotch and sharing a surprising kiss with Kira in the last episode, both Yumeko and Kira are now suffering the effects of the poison. What's going to happen next? In the tenth episode titled "Winner Takes All," Yumeko and Kira finally face off in a high-stakes game with the ultimate prize on the line: the antidote. Below, we shared everything that happened in the last episode of the first season of Bet.

Major spoilers ahead from Bet episode 10.

Yumeko and Kira join forces in Bet season 1

Episode 10 opens with a flashback to 15 years earlier, when Yumeko’s parents unveiled their latest invention to the other members of the Kakegurui club who had financially backed the project. Keiko and Jo had invented a new financial tool, a digital currency called Bitcoin. The episode then cuts back to the present time where Kira is freaking out after Yumeko kissed her. Yumeko explains to Kira that she's poisoned her by kissing her and that they both have only 30 minutes before the poison enters their bloodstream and kills them. She then warns Kira that if she tells anyone about Keiko and Jo being her parents and her plan to kill Ray, then she won't give her the antidote. Kira shrugs her off and walks away.

In a desperate move, Yumeko proposes a bet to Kira. Whoever wins the game they choose will receive the antidote. They end up choosing Blackjack as the game. Kira agrees to the terms and assures Yumeko that she won’t breathe a word about her parents or her revenge plot, at least not until after she wins. This will be the first time they've played against each other. Together, they make their way downstairs, where the Kakegurui club members are socializing with the Student Council. Yumeko and Kira scan the room for someone who can serve as a neutral dealer for their game. They end up choosing a now sobered-up Mary.

With the clock ticking, Yumeko and Kira face off in a tense game of Blackjack. Kira’s father, Arkadi, raises the stakes. Whoever loses must withdraw from St. Dominic’s. So now they're playing for the antidote and their future at the school. As the game progresses, both girls begin to exhibit clear signs that the poison is starting to take hold. Meanwhile, Michael makes another attempt to convince his father to leave the retreat before it’s too late. Ray intimidates Michael and ultimately figures out who is trying to kill him.

Back to the game, Kira tells Yumeko that her parents were not good people and that they stole the other Kakegurui club members' money and hid their invention. She tells Yumeko that Arkadi begged for them to stop, but they didn't listen. Visibly emotional, Yumeko insists that none of it is true. Kira, unfazed, simply laughs and steps away for a break. The game is finally coming to a close. Just when it seems like Yumeko has lost, Mary reveals her cards as the dealer and wins the game. This means both Yumeko and Kira are safe. They both drink from the vial consisting of the antidote to counteract the poison before it fully kicks in.

While Yumeko steps away to the restroom to freshen up, Kira remains behind to confront her father. She asks him why he chose her sister Riri as the school representative instead of her. He responds coldly, telling her that she still has a lot of growing up to do before walking away. Kira reaches out to him, but he spins around and slaps her. As Kira falls to the ground, Arkadi walks away. Riri offers her hand to help Kira up, but Kira grabs her arm and pulls her down, choking her. It's only when her mother shouts at her to stop that Kira releases Riri.

She then heads to the restroom. Yumeko enters shortly after and proposes a deal. If Kira keeps her secret, then she'll help her regain control of St. Dominic's and prove to Arkadi that he made the wrong choice in picking Riri as the school representative. Kira agrees to the deal and adds that if Yumeko truly wants revenge for her parents, she'll need to take down all the Kakegurui club members, as each of them played a part in their deaths. Yumeko asks Kira if she will help her with this, and Kira agrees.

Later, Yumeko finally runs into Ray again. Ray makes it clear to Yumeko that he knows she's the daughter of Keiko and Jo and that she intends to kill him. He then questions her about a crypto key, one that supposedly unlocks $30 billion her parents concealed from him and the rest of the Kakegurui club members. According to Ray, it’s the combined investment they all made into her parents' Bitcoin invention. Before they can continue their conversation, Kira walks into the room with a glass of scotch. Inside the glass is a sharp cocktail pick. Once Kira leaves, Ray approaches Yumeko again.

He explains that the crypto key is a blockchain code embedded on a hard drive or written on a piece of paper. However, Yumeko tells him she has no idea what he's talking about. Unconvinced, Ray pulls out his gun and tells her he’s taking her downstairs to confess everything to Arkadi. But Yumeko refuses, and in one swift motion, she stabs him in the chest with a cocktail pick laced with poison. As Ray lies dying on the ground, he reveals a startling truth to Yumeko. Her mother didn’t perish in the fiery car accident after all. Instead, she went into hiding. He claims that he’s the only one who knows her whereabouts. Yumeko asks him where she is, but Ray dies before he can answer.

Kira enters the room and tells Yumeko she needs to get out immediately and that she’ll figure out a way to frame her father for Ray’s murder. Just as Yumeko turns to leave, Kira grabs her arm and says that she'll see her next semester. Moments later, word of Ray’s death spreads downstairs. Arkadi and Michael are left stunned, frozen in disbelief. Yumeko runs outside and jumps into a car with Ryan. They speed off. While driving, Ryan asks Yumeko if she's done now that Ray is dead. Yumeko responds by saying that she's just getting started. That's how Bet season 1 wraps up.

All 10 episodes of Bet season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.