Netflix Bet season 1 episode 2 recap: Is [Spoiler] gone for good?

In the first episode, Yumeko wins her first gambling match at St. Dominic's. Now all eyes are on her, with the entire student body wondering just who this bold, unpredictable new girl is and whether she poses a real threat to the school’s powerful Student Council. In episode 2, titled "Icebreaker," Yumeko finds herself taking on another game. This time, she'll be going against Student Council member Suki. Meanwhile, Mary tries to adjust to her new reality after losing her match and slipping down the social ranks. Here's an extensive recap of what happens in the second episode of the new teen show.

Spoilers ahead from Bet episode 2!

What just happened to Suki?

The second episode opens with influencer and Student Council member Suki making a new video about what's currently going on at the school such as Yumeko and Mary's previous match. He approaches Mary and begins taunting her, telling her that she's been eighty-sixed. This basically means that she can't expose the rest of the Student Council for cheating during games because no one is going to believe her. Yumeko stands nearby, watching the conversation unfold.

Later, Yumeko is seen challenging various students in different games purely for the thrill. Kira and the rest of the Student Council approach her, attempting to recruit Yumeko into one of the school’s four houses: Spade, Heart, Club, and Diamond. Kira, who leads Spade House, personally invites Yumeko to join, but Yumeko politely refuses. Though clearly irritated, Kira masks her frustration and instead instructs Suki to engage Yumeko in one of his most notorious games to learn more about her.

At lunch, Yumeko invites Mary to join her and Ryan at their table. Soon after, Suki walks over and challenges Yumeko to an icebreaker game, which she eagerly agrees to. After Suki walks away, Mary explains what the icebreaker game is. The game is a stress test. Suki digs up his competitor's deepest darkest secrets and then twists the conversation with marked cards to break them in front of the whole school. Mary tells Yumeko that Suki has never lost a game, but Yumeko remains unfazed.

The episode then flashes back to 12 years earlier. Yumeko's parents, Keiko and Jo, quickly urge her to hide in a closet as someone knocks on the door. A man named Ray storms into their home, demanding answers about something urgent. Keiko and Jo try to calm him down, insisting they need more time. Unsatisfied but not ready to push further, Ray warns them he'll return at a later date.

In the present day, Yumeko visits the school’s library and flips through an old yearbook. On her phone is a list of names, all with the first name “Ray.” It’s evident she’s searching for the man who appeared at her home during her childhood. She believes he could've gone to St. Dominic's like her parents. She finds out that one of the people on her list could be Suki's dad. Michael suddenly appears and mentions how he knows about her upcoming challenge against Suki. He warns her that she had better get rid of any old social media posts she doesn't want Suki finding because he'll use them against her in the game.

Yumeko then asks Michael for a favor. She explains how her parents died in a car accident when she was six years old. Then, she asks him to help her come up with a lie so that Suki can use it against her instead of her parents' deaths. She later finds out that Suki has been in her room by her roommate Blake.

It's time for the icebreaker game. The goal is to keep your heart rate down while your opponent lays out all of your dark secrets. If your heart rate goes over 85 BPM, then you lose. When it's time for Yumeko's turn, she brings up Ray Hennessey, whom she believes to be Suki's dad. However, she finds out from Suki that Ray is dead and that he was his uncle. Now, it's Suki's turn. He reveals to Yumeko that he stole her chip. He then comes up with a new bet. She can get her chip back if she wins, but if he wins, he gets to rip off her fingernails. Yumeko accepts the bet, but things go left when Suki brings up her dead parents. Her heart rate begins to increase, almost reaching 85 BPM, until Michael bursts into the room.

As Yumeko’s heart rate slows, she places a new bet. She wagers that by the end of the game, Suki will lose all of his followers. Suki stares at her in disbelief, while the students observing the game begin placing bets on whether or not he’ll truly fall from grace. To further unsettle him, Yumeko has Michael play an old video of Suki from before he became the glamorous influencer he is today. In the video, Suki isn’t known as Suki. He’s Alpha Sean. His appearance is drastically different, and he’s a poacher. Suki thought he had scrubbed the internet of this video, but Michael managed to find it. Suki's heart rate goes up and reaches 86 BPM, meaning he's lost the game. He then gets up and runs out of the room.

Ryan finds Yumeko's old chip on the floor and hands it to her. Yumeko then kisses him on the cheek before leaving. Later, Kira reprimands Suki in the Student Council office. Suki begs for forgiveness, but Kira doesn't listen and instead claims that she has a legacy to uphold.

Elsewhere, Yumeko, Ryan, and Mary take a walk outside campus. Yumeko mentions that she still needs to join a house. After learning that Ryan and Mary are in Heart house, she also decides to join. Ryan leaves after seeing the school's mascot watching him, leaving just Yumeko and Mary. They share a somewhat intimate moment before Mary walks away.

Later, Yumeko chats with Michael when suddenly, Suki’s house pet bursts out of the building in a panic. He's clearly hysterical. An announcement then comes over the P.A. system, revealing that Suki has passed away. What?! The episode ends with a video of Suki wishing his viewers a good night.

