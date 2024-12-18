Netflix canceled 17 shows in 2024 (and only 1 deserved it)

We're at the end of 2024, and you know what that means. It's time to look back at what all happened this year. We'll start off by saying that it's been a rollercoaster of a year for many of the streaming services, especially Netflix. While there were many renewals from the streamer, there were also some cancellations.

This year, the streaming powerhouse pulled the plug on 17 of its original series, and there's even a chance there will be more cancellations since 2024 isn't quite over yet. Obviously, a show getting canceled is never a good thing, and it sucks for the people who were hoping for additional installments. However, there's one Netflix show that got the boot this year that we're not exactly sad about.

In this article, we shared all the Netflix show cancellations from this year as well as discussed why we weren't necessarily hurt by one of the shows being axed.

Canceled Netflix shows 2024

GIRLS5EVA. (L to R) Paula Pell as Gloria, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Thomas Doherty as Gray Holland, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, and Busy Philipps as Summer in Episode 305 of GIRLS5EVA | Emily V. Aragones/Netflix

Girls5eva

Girls5eva is Netflix's latest show cancellation. After being canceled by Peacock after two seasons, fans were hoping that Netflix picking it up for a third season would be a good thing. Unfortunately, the streaming giant decided to cancel the series after only one season on its platform in December 2024. While Netflix didn't give an exact reason for its cancellation, one of the series stars, Busy Philipps, previously shared on her Doing Her Best podcast that low viewership was the main factor.

The musical comedy series starred Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s who reunite and decide to give their music careers another shot.

Cast from Everything Now season 1 | Netflix

Everything Now

Sadly, Everything Now is another Netflix series that was canceled due to low viewership numbers. One of the show's writers, Dylan Brady, announced this unfortunate news back in April 2024. In an interview with FilmUpdates, Brady mentioned that he had written a script for a potential second season and that the writing team had some "great ideas." However, Netflix gave the show the boot because not enough people tuned in.

Brady told FilmUpdates, "We had some great ideas but we are at the mercy of the algorithm, I’m afraid. It’s really difficult because historically, TV has worked in one way, which is a slow, consistent growth over several seasons as opposed to this kind of mentality we see now, where it’s like, ‘If it doesn’t get 16 million views in the first 28 days, it’s not worth anyone’s while.’"

Everything Now starred Sophie Wilde as a 16-year-old girl who, after spending time in rehab for an eating disorder, returns home to try to rebuild her life.

RATCHED (L to R) SARAH PAULSON as MILDRED RATCHED in episode 101 of RATCHED | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Ratched

I'm sorry, but Netflix did Ratched so dirty. How do you give a show a two-season order upfront, only to go ghost for several years after the release of its first season? Then, while fans are eagerly anticipating a second installment, they don't even find out from the streaming giant about its cancellation. No, one of the show's stars announces it has been canned. Thanks, Sarah Paulson, because we would've been continuing to wait for nothing. Paulson announced the show's cancellation back in February 2024.

Ratched is a prequel to the psychological comedy-drama film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. It explores the early life of Nurse Mildred Ratched, portrayed by Sarah Paulson. Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone join her in the cast.

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES. (L to R) Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland, Hannah Bos as Hannah Devlin, Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, Christine Chatelain as Stacey Devlin, George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, and Audrey Mallett as Hope Devlin in episode 3 of DEAD BOY DETECTIVES | Ed Araquel/Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives

Dead Boy Detectives did not deserve to be axed after only one season, especially since Netflix played a part in its downfall. While the streaming giant has never given a reason for its cancellation, low viewership is believed to be the cause again. However, I personally believe that if the streamer had marketed this show better, it wouldn't have been canceled. Netflix announced its cancellation in August 2024.

The supernatural horror series follows two teen ghosts and a psychic medium as they team up to unravel supernatural mysteries. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri played the two teenage ghosts, while Kassius Nelson played the clairvoyant.

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Sam Morelos as Nikki, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Max Donovan as Nate, Mace Coronel as Jay, Callie Haverda as Leia, and Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen in episode 303 of That ‘90s Show | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

That '90s Show

That '90s Show has got to be one of the worst spinoffs in TV history, and that's why I'm not saddened by its cancellation at all. Hear me out, though. If That '90s Show had been its own series and not a spinoff, it probably would've worked. I think its relation to its predecessor (That '70s Show) is what hurt it. That '70s Show is very iconic, and That '90s Show just doesn't capture the magic or chemistry of the original show. People were expecting to get those same vibes, and they didn't.

In October 2024, the teen sitcom was canceled after only two seasons. Like many of the other shows on this list, low viewership is believed to be the reason for its cancellation.

That '90s Show centers on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna from That '70s Show, as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place. While there, she meets and befriends a bunch of kids in the neighborhood.

These are the other 12 Netflix shows that were canceled in 2024: