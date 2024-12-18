Girls5eva and 3 forgotten shows of 2024 that deserve more love

Given the sheer volume of new shows released each month, it's unfortunately natural for some shows to slip through the cracks completely or fade away after having a minor moment. After one show pops, there's another one ready to take its place the next month — or even week!

Sometimes the circle of television life isn't kind to shows that should be much more popular and/or successful, and they remain underrated until they either build a cult following, fizzle out, or get canceled far too soon. The past year wasn't without its long list of shows that deserved more love.

It's no secret that 2024 was a huge year for television, on both the small screen and streaming. There were huge hits like Baby Reindeer, Presumed Innocent, Industry, Shōgun, House of the Dragon, High Potential, The Penguin, and so many shows that had everyone watching and talking.

But there were even more shows in 2024 that were forgotten among the crowd of much bigger and more popular series. Even though there are seemingly endless shows that were deserving of the same level of success as the aforementioned series, we're sharing three shows you can't forget!

Girls5eva

Sadly, we're out of time to give Girls5eva more love because Netflix has officially canceled the criminally underrated musical-comedy. There won't be a season 4 of Girls5eva on Netflix or anywhere. The show, which originated as a Peacock original, had its second chance at life on Netflix with its third season. It's unlikely that another streamer will give it a second second chance.

Ironically, the show's titular girl group was just starting to get somewhere with their long-fought comeback. A fourth and final season would have had been able to honor their yesternights and see them off into the medium time. (It stings to make references, since we'll never get new ones again.) But not enough new viewers checked out the show after its Netflix debut.

Whether the title put people off or the premise was alienating or the musical element wasn't a draw, people will try to diagnose Girls5eva's cancellation, but the excuse doesn't matter. A show with top-notch comedy acting and writing was canceled when the state of TV comedy rests greatly on Abbott Elementary and Hacks. It will be really hard to let this one go.

Loot

Why aren't more people talking about Loot on Apple TV+? Is it that hidden of a gem? Maybe so! And maybe Apple TV+ isn't the strongest home for what's essentially a high-end workplace comedy. Loot would likely have a bigger presence in pop culture on a different platform, but thankfully, Apple has been standing behind this underrated darling as it was renewed for season 3 this summer.

In the series, Maya Rudolph plays Molly Wells, a divorcée who inherits $87 billion following her split from her billionaire husband. Thanks to her new fortune, Molly doesn't have a financial care in the world, but she soon realizes her life is empty. She decides to become active with the charity foundation she started years ago, becoming a daily fixture in its office.

Loot finds Molly learning how to give back and be a caring human rather than throwing money at her problems. It's an excellent ensemble show that deserves more attention, and it's starting to now that Rudolph landed her first Emmy Award nomination for her role earlier this year. This is your sign to bank on and invest in Loot. Translation: Watch Loot on Apple TV+!

Mary & George

Mary & George is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George, to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King's most trusted advisors.

Some people might not agree that Mary & George was a forgotten show that deserved more love this year, but we can all agree that, at the very least, it was a forgotten show. With its 96% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and an Oscar winner like Julianne Moore in the lead, the expectations for its success were high, and it's weird that they weren't met like they should have been.

Also, the historical drama limited series featured a leading role from breakout star Nicholas Galitzine, who has been having a massive breakthrough with hit titles Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms, and The Idea of You. But after the show's binge drop on Sky Atlantic and Starz this spring, Mary & George wasn't heard from again. Shockingly, the series didn't earn any award nominations.

Moore and Galitzine in particular gave memorable performances, and it's definitely one of the year's best limited series. (Put it next to Netflix's The Perfect Couple, which was far and away more popular, and it's obvious.) If the competition hadn't ended up so stacked at the end of the year, Mary & George likely would have had more buzz for awards season. We could never forget Galitzine as George, though. For... reasons.