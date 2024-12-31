Netflix canceled the most shows in 2024 (more than any other streamer or network)

Now that 2024 has come to a close, it’s official, Netflix once again handed out the most cancellations in the calendar year – though at this point, I don’t think anyone will find this surprising. While the streaming platform has gotten better as the years have gone by in giving shows final seasons and the chances to establish themselves with audiences, the streaming platform continues to have some of the biggest cancellation rates in the business and 2024 was no different.

In total, Netflix canceled 16 shows in 2024 while also handing six additional shows their walking papers with final season orders which are about as close to cancellations as you can get the only difference being that those lucky six shows will get to actually wrap up their runs with proper sendoffs. So when you combine the two groups, Netflix decided to end a whopping 22 shows in 2024 be it by canceling them directly or ordering final seasons.

Of the 22 shows Netflix canceled in 2024, nine shows’ time came to an end after just one season with no second seasons planned for Bad Dinosaurs, The Brothers Sun, Buying London, Dead Boy Detectives, Everything Now, Kaos, Obilterated, Ratched, or Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Needless to say, while Netflix has had a lot of success, it continues to also have just as many failed series which is why we tend to see so many cancellations from the platform every year. But they weren’t the only platform or network to pull the plug on some beloved shows in 2024.

Max comes in a distant second having canceled nine series across the year, while Apple TV+, CBS, Prime Video and round out the list of networks that canceled the most shows in 2024 with the trio having canceled six shows each across the year.

As for the networks that have the lowest cancellation rates of 2024? There are an impressive nine networks and streamers that only canceled one series this year, that list being comprised of AMC (Parish), BBC America (Orphan Black: Echoes), CNN (King Charles), HBO (Somebody Somewhere, final seasoned), MGM+ (Billy the Kid, final seasoned), National Geographic Channel (Wicked Tuna), Showtime (Uncoupled), TruTV (Tacoma FD), and USA Network (Chucky).

In total, 2024 was a year that saw many beloved shows canceled with a grand total of 97 shows being given their walking papers. Of those 99 shows, 78 shows were canceled without proper sendoffs, while 21 others were canceled via final season orders that either have already aired or will be coming soon.

The good news is that the large majority of shows managed to secure new seasons and will be coming back in the new year which is exciting for fans, though with new seasons and shows arriving in 2025 so too will come new cancellations. For now, let’s take a moment to reflect on the shows that came to an end in 2024 and those that were final-seasoned.

Cancellation scorecard: A recap of the shows canceled in 2024 by network

ABC Shows Canceled in 2024:

The Good Doctor

Lucky 13

Not Dead Yet

Station 19

AMC Shows Canceled in 2024:

Parish

BBC America Shows Canceled in 2024:

Orphan Black: Echoes

Apple TV+ Shows Canceled in 2024:

The Big Door Prize

Constellation

Make or Break

Schmigadoon!

Silo (Renewed for Fourth and Final Season)

Time Bandits

CBS Shows Canceled in 2024:

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

CSI: Vegas

NCIS: Hawai’i

So Help Me Todd

Young Sheldon

CNN Shows Canceled in 2024:

King Charles

The CW Shows Canceled in 2024:

Run the Burbs

Walker

Whose Line Is It Anyway

Disney Channel Shows Canceled in 2024:

Raven’s Home

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

The Villains of Valley View

Disney+ Shows Canceled in 2024:

American Born Chinese

The Acolyte

FOX Shows Canceled in 2024:

Housebroken

9-1-1: Lone Star (Ending after current fifth season)

Freevee Shows Canceled in 2024:

Alex Rider

Dinner with the Parents

High School

Primo

FXX Shows Canceled in 2024:

Dave

The Old Man

HBO Shows Canceled in 2024:

Somebody Somewhere (Renewed for Third and Final Season)

Hulu Shows Canceled in 2024:

Black Cake

Death and Other Details

Life & Beth

The Other Black Girl

UnPrisoned

Max Shows Canceled in 2024:

Clone High

The Flight Attendant

The Girls on the Bus

Julia

Our Flag Means Death

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Rap Sh!t

Scavengers Reign

Velma

MGM+ Shows Canceled in 2024:

Billy the Kid (Renewed for Third and Final Season)

National Geographic Channel Shows Canceled in 2024:

Wicked Tuna

NBC Shows Canceled in 2024:

Extended Family

La Brea

Magnum P.I.

Quantum Leap

Netflix Shows Canceled in 2024:

Arcane

Avatar (Renewed for 2 seasons, ending after third season)

Blood of Zeus (Renewed for third and final season)

Bad Dinosaurs

Barbarians

Break Point

The Brothers Sun

Buying Beverly Hills

Buying London

Dead Boy Detectives

Everythign Now

Girls5eva

Kaos

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Obliterated

Outer Banks (Renewed for fifth and final season)

Ratched

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

That ’90s Show

Unstable

The Witcher (Renewed for fifth and final season)

Nickelodeon Shows Canceled in 2024:

Erin & Aaron

That Girl Lay Lay

Paramount+ Shows Canceled in 2024:

Evil

Halo

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Wolf Pack

Peacock Shows Canceled in 2024:

Bel-Air (Renewed for Fourth and Final Season)

Couple to Throuple

In the Know

Prime Video Shows Canceled in 2024:

American Rust

Bosch: Legacy (Ending after upcoming third season)

The Boys (Renewed for Fifth and Final Season)

My Lady Jane

Outer Range

Upload (Ending after upcoming fourth season)

Showtime Shows Canceled in 2024:

Uncoupled

Starz Shows Canceled in 2024:

Minx

Power Book IV: Force

The Serpent Queen

Syfy Shows Canceled in 2024:

Chucky (Shared with USA Network)

Reginald the Vampire

TruTV Shows Canceled in 2024:

Tacoma FD

USA Network Shows Canceled in 2024:

Chucky (Shared with Syfy)