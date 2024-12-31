Netflix canceled the most shows in 2024 (more than any other streamer or network)

Now that 2024 has come to a close, it’s official, Netflix once again handed out the most cancellations in the calendar year – though at this point, I don’t think anyone will find this surprising. While the streaming platform has gotten better as the years have gone by in giving shows final seasons and the chances to establish themselves with audiences, the streaming platform continues to have some of the biggest cancellation rates in the business and 2024 was no different.
In total, Netflix canceled 16 shows in 2024 while also handing six additional shows their walking papers with final season orders which are about as close to cancellations as you can get the only difference being that those lucky six shows will get to actually wrap up their runs with proper sendoffs. So when you combine the two groups, Netflix decided to end a whopping 22 shows in 2024 be it by canceling them directly or ordering final seasons.
Of the 22 shows Netflix canceled in 2024, nine shows’ time came to an end after just one season with no second seasons planned for Bad Dinosaurs, The Brothers Sun, Buying London, Dead Boy Detectives, Everything Now, Kaos, Obilterated, Ratched, or Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.
Needless to say, while Netflix has had a lot of success, it continues to also have just as many failed series which is why we tend to see so many cancellations from the platform every year. But they weren’t the only platform or network to pull the plug on some beloved shows in 2024.
Max comes in a distant second having canceled nine series across the year, while Apple TV+, CBS, Prime Video and round out the list of networks that canceled the most shows in 2024 with the trio having canceled six shows each across the year.
As for the networks that have the lowest cancellation rates of 2024? There are an impressive nine networks and streamers that only canceled one series this year, that list being comprised of AMC (Parish), BBC America (Orphan Black: Echoes), CNN (King Charles), HBO (Somebody Somewhere, final seasoned), MGM+ (Billy the Kid, final seasoned), National Geographic Channel (Wicked Tuna), Showtime (Uncoupled), TruTV (Tacoma FD), and USA Network (Chucky).
In total, 2024 was a year that saw many beloved shows canceled with a grand total of 97 shows being given their walking papers. Of those 99 shows, 78 shows were canceled without proper sendoffs, while 21 others were canceled via final season orders that either have already aired or will be coming soon.
The good news is that the large majority of shows managed to secure new seasons and will be coming back in the new year which is exciting for fans, though with new seasons and shows arriving in 2025 so too will come new cancellations. For now, let’s take a moment to reflect on the shows that came to an end in 2024 and those that were final-seasoned.
Cancellation scorecard: A recap of the shows canceled in 2024 by network
ABC Shows Canceled in 2024:
The Good Doctor
Lucky 13
Not Dead Yet
Station 19
AMC Shows Canceled in 2024:
Parish
BBC America Shows Canceled in 2024:
Orphan Black: Echoes
Apple TV+ Shows Canceled in 2024:
The Big Door Prize
Constellation
Make or Break
Schmigadoon!
Silo (Renewed for Fourth and Final Season)
Time Bandits
CBS Shows Canceled in 2024:
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
CSI: Vegas
NCIS: Hawai’i
So Help Me Todd
Young Sheldon
CNN Shows Canceled in 2024:
King Charles
The CW Shows Canceled in 2024:
Run the Burbs
Walker
Whose Line Is It Anyway
Disney Channel Shows Canceled in 2024:
Raven’s Home
Secrets of Sulphur Springs
The Villains of Valley View
Disney+ Shows Canceled in 2024:
American Born Chinese
The Acolyte
FOX Shows Canceled in 2024:
Housebroken
9-1-1: Lone Star (Ending after current fifth season)
Freevee Shows Canceled in 2024:
Alex Rider
Dinner with the Parents
High School
Primo
FXX Shows Canceled in 2024:
Dave
The Old Man
HBO Shows Canceled in 2024:
Somebody Somewhere (Renewed for Third and Final Season)
Hulu Shows Canceled in 2024:
Black Cake
Death and Other Details
Life & Beth
The Other Black Girl
UnPrisoned
Max Shows Canceled in 2024:
Clone High
The Flight Attendant
The Girls on the Bus
Julia
Our Flag Means Death
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
Rap Sh!t
Scavengers Reign
Velma
MGM+ Shows Canceled in 2024:
Billy the Kid (Renewed for Third and Final Season)
National Geographic Channel Shows Canceled in 2024:
Wicked Tuna
NBC Shows Canceled in 2024:
Extended Family
La Brea
Magnum P.I.
Quantum Leap
Netflix Shows Canceled in 2024:
Arcane
Avatar (Renewed for 2 seasons, ending after third season)
Blood of Zeus (Renewed for third and final season)
Bad Dinosaurs
Barbarians
Break Point
The Brothers Sun
Buying Beverly Hills
Buying London
Dead Boy Detectives
Everythign Now
Girls5eva
Kaos
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Obliterated
Outer Banks (Renewed for fifth and final season)
Ratched
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
That ’90s Show
Unstable
The Witcher (Renewed for fifth and final season)
Nickelodeon Shows Canceled in 2024:
Erin & Aaron
That Girl Lay Lay
Paramount+ Shows Canceled in 2024:
Evil
Halo
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Wolf Pack
Peacock Shows Canceled in 2024:
Bel-Air (Renewed for Fourth and Final Season)
Couple to Throuple
In the Know
Prime Video Shows Canceled in 2024:
American Rust
Bosch: Legacy (Ending after upcoming third season)
The Boys (Renewed for Fifth and Final Season)
My Lady Jane
Outer Range
Upload (Ending after upcoming fourth season)
Showtime Shows Canceled in 2024:
Uncoupled
Starz Shows Canceled in 2024:
Minx
Power Book IV: Force
The Serpent Queen
Syfy Shows Canceled in 2024:
Chucky (Shared with USA Network)
Reginald the Vampire
TruTV Shows Canceled in 2024:
Tacoma FD
USA Network Shows Canceled in 2024:
Chucky (Shared with Syfy)