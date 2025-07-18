Unexpected live-action superhero show based on cult cartoon in development at Netflix

There are admittedly some cult classic cartoons that we would never have expected to get a live-action reboot. Captain Planet is one of them, and yet, Netflix has decided that this is the one to bring to us, and I can’t tell you how excited I am.

Now granted, I’m partially excited because it confirmed to me that Captain Planet wasn’t some sort of fever dream as a kid. I can’t tell you the amount of people I’ve asked about this show and they said they never heard of it. Well, Netflix has just confirmed it happened, and yes, the Scooby-Doo live-action series is also still in the works!

Captain Planet is coming to Netflix

Deadline reports that Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions will be behind the live-action Netflix series, along with Warner Bros. Television and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. It’s a huge production by the sounds of things! It’s not surprising that Appian Way is involved, as it had previously pushed for a live-action feature about the planet-saving superhero. However, the project never materialized, and Warner Bros. Discovery got the rights back.

On top of that, Tara Hernandez, who brought us Mrs. Davis, will write the adaptation. DiCaprio with executive produce the series along with Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redmen will executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

What is Captain Planet about?

Captain Planet will be a reboot of the TBS cult classic Captain Planet and the Planeteers. It ran for six seasons, telling the story of a superhero who is determined to protect the planet Earth. Five teenagers had the power in their rings, four of them linked to the elements and the fifth one being Heart, and together they were able to call on Captain Planet to help. However, they could also use their elements to deal with situations when necessary.

Environmental causes have always been at the heart of Appian Way’s documentary slate. So, again, it’s not surprising that this cult classic animated series is something that has been on their radar for some time. The focus of the series wasn’t just about protecting the planet from characters like Captain Pollution, but it was also about teaching more about pollution, the Greenhouse Effect, and caring for wildlife.

Each of the characters came from different continents, bringing together harmony and understanding, as well as different life experiences. Now it’s time to find the perfect cast for the animated series, and there is some hope that some of the original cast will be able to return in some sort of capacity.

Captain Planet will come to Netflix at a TBD date.