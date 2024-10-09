Netflix dropped The Diplomat season 2 trailer! 5 takeaways to gear us up for what comes next
The Diplomat' season 2 is coming soon, and the trailer gives huge hints about what to expect next from the Netflix hit!
In The Diplomat season 1, we meet Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) who is a diplomat surprised when she’s assigned as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. She’s accompanied by her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), a former top ambassador before a scandal ruined his career, and he and Kate are on the verge of divorce. Kate is in for a tough time as an altercation at sea is pushing the U.K. and Russia closer to war. Kate also learns she’s being groomed to take over as the new Vice President, a job she doesn’t want. She still does her best to navigate a complex web of diplomacy and deception.
The season finale ended with Hal and deputy chief of mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh) caught in a car bombing. Meanwhile, Kate and foreign secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) came to the shocking realization that the architect of this conspiracy was British Prime Minister Trowbridge (Roy Kinnear), who hoped to make himself famous as a “war PM.” That was a big cliffhanger, and thankfully, the trailer for The Diplomat season 2 is hinting at the action to come. Check it out below!
So what can we expect to see? What does the trailer tell us? Here's 5 takeaways to gear us up for what comes next.
Hal is alive
Thankfully for fans, the trailer answers that Hal is, in fact, alive, if not so well. It also appears Hayford survived, although others are dead. Hal is in a hospital bed and later shown walking with a cane. That’s little surprise given how great Sewell is in the role, and once more, Hal trying to offer his “help” just makes things harder for Kate.
Kate and Dennison are getting closer
It looks like Kate and Hal may be coming closer to divorce, even though that would hurt Kate’s public standing. There’s also more of the connection between Kate and Dennison with a big bit where Hal asks if Kate is sleeping with Dennison. She denies it, and when Hal asks if she plans to, she answers, “Of course.” That might be a slow burn, but the idea that Kate and Dennison are both set to have a wild romance should make the show even steamier.
It’s Kate vs Trowbridge
The trailer pushes Kate convinced Trowbridge is ready to begin a war for his own benefit and the obvious problems of how to investigate the Prime Minister of England. “The call is coming from inside the house,” she hisses at allies as Trowbridge is ready to use the attack on Hal as another excuse for conflict. We see him slammed against a wall and Kate snapping, “You think you’re playing chess, but you’re playing checkers,” as she knows a war would be disastrous. This should offer some fantastic thrills for the season.
Is Kate becoming VP?
A big part of the show is how Kate is the one person who doesn’t want to become Vice President. She prefers to be out of the limelight, and how she knows she’ll be stuck married to Hal. However, there is a scene of Kate on a platform standing before a cheering crowd, indicating she might actually be taking the job. It would be a bold move for Kate and up in the air since she has a big obstacle in her path…
Allison Janney is going to be a steely foe
The big problem with Kate is the only other person who wants her as VP less than herself is the current one. The trailer ends with Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn. And from the hard look she’s giving Kate, she’s not happy about the news she’s going to be replaced. Seeing Janney and Russell facing off should make for some fantastic showdowns and amp up the tension, as The Diplomat Season 2 looks even better than the first year.
The Diplomat season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 on Netflix.