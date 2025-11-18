Netflix has an exciting update about its best dramedy series of 2025

It was the show that we weren’t even sure would get a second season before it aired, and here we are entering production. Yes, Netflix’s The Hunting Wives is officially back in business.

Let’s remember that The Hunting Wives was originally headed to STARZ. When Lionsgate and STARZ split, the series ended up in limbo, and eventually, it moved to Netflix. However, it didn’t get the promotion that most Netflix Originals would get, and there were questions about licensing to make a second season happen.

Well, it ended up so popular that Netflix couldn’t say no to a renewal. And it didn’t take long after the release that The Hunting Wives season 2 was confirmed.

The Hunting Wives season 2 is now in production

The series has now taken to social media to offer some exciting news. The Hunting Wives season 2 production has officially started, and there was only one way to share that update. Of course, it was with the chairs for stars Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow on either side of the chair for one of the infamous wigs worn by Åkerman’s Margo. Margo’s wigs became a huge talking point of the first season, and it looks like they’ll remain that way in season 2!

With production starting up, it is possible that we could see The Hunting Wives season 2 arrive toward the end of 2026. If next year isn’t quite possible, then we’re sure to get it in early 2027. That’s not too long to wait!

What to expect in The Hunting Wives season 2

The second season will see most of the original cast from season 1 return. The ones who won’t be back are the ones who ended the season 1 finale in a way that makes it impossible — as in, they’re now six feet under.

The first season ended with a major death, setting up the mystery for the second season. Then there’s the fact that Abby’s killer is still out there, as the wrong person was framed and arrested. Is it possible that wrongs will be righted throughout the second season?

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery, who play Deputy Salazar and Deputy Flynn, respectively, will be upped to series regulars during the second season, while Brandon Box, who plays Sheriff Johnny, will be back as a recurring guest star, according to Deadline.

There is a lot of room to play with the series at this point. The first season was based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, but now the second season will enter unknown territory. Can it be as fun, seductive, and mysterious as the first season?

The Hunting Wives is available to stream on Netflix.