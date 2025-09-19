The Hunting Wives season 2 could hit Netflix sooner than you think

One of the most popular shows of the summer is coming back. The Hunting Wives season 2 is officially happening at Netflix! The streaming giant announced this incredible news last week, and fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since.

Although initially scheduled to be released on Starz, the twisty drama series ultimately found a new home on Netflix after the streamer picked up the exclusive U.S. rights. Shortly after its premiere in July 2025, The Hunting Wives became an instant hit, spending five weeks in Netflix’s global English Top 10 TV List. Its renewal was pretty much a given, and now we have confirmation.

Since the season 2 renewal announcement, a few juicy deets have come out about the upcoming installment. One of those new updates is about production. The cameras are rumored to start rolling on The Hunting Wives season 2 very soon.

The Hunting Wives season 2 is rumored to start filming in November 2025

Given that the drama series was just given the green light for a second season last week, it's surprising to learn that production could be starting just two months from now. That's not usually the case, as most shows take several months to prepare before cameras start rolling.

It looks like the show's creative team might have been deep into pre-production planning prior to the show getting renewed. That's the only way we could see filming kicking off so quickly. Rumors had already been circulating that filming for season 2 would begin in November, and now we've learned from What's on Netflix that production is currently planned to start on Nov. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The news outlet also reports that the shoot is expected to last about four months, with a filming end date set for March 20, 2026. However, it's important to note that this is a rumored production schedule. Neither Netflix nor The Hunting Wives team has confirmed these dates, so fans should treat them as tentative until an official announcement is made.

The Hunting Wives season 2 filming update points to an earlier release than previously expected

Alright. So, here's some more good news. If The Hunting Wives season 2 does begin filming in November this year and wraps in March 2026, then there's a good chance that it will be released sometime next year.

Post-production typically takes about six to eight months on a show like this. Once production ends, the new episodes will then enter the post-production process before making their way to Netflix. If the second season spends about six to eight months in post-production, that would put the potential release sometime in mid to late 2026. That's really good news. That means we'd be seeing a new season fairly quickly.

Typically, fans have had to wait more than a year between seasons of Netflix shows. If The Hunting Wives season 2 comes out next year, then it would be a much faster return with there only being a one-year gap between the two seasons. We'd definitely count that as a quick turnaround by Netflix standards.

Spoilers are ahead from The Hunting Wives season 1 finale.

The first season ended with Margo revealed as Abby's killer and a drunk Sophie hitting Margo’s brother, Kyle, with her car, ultimately killing him, before throwing his body into a lake. That leaves much to be explored in the eight-episode second season.

The official logline for season 2 reads: “Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted? Regardless, they’ll be wearing designer boots and gowns."

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are both set to reprise their roles as Sophie and Margo. Also returning for season 2 are Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier.

Stay tuned to Snob for more information on The Hunting Wives season 2.