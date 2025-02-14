Netflix hands out unsurprising cancellation to popular teen show, but it's still a bummer

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we've just learned of a new show cancellation. This teen series was loved by many, but unfortunately, it won't be returning for another season. Netflix has reportedly canceled the teen drama Surviving Summer. There will not be a Surviving Summer season 3 like many had hoped.

Are we shocked by this news? Honestly, not all. The second season was released on Netflix back in September 2023. That was over a year ago, and we hadn't heard a peep about the show's future until recently. The news came from one of the stars of the show. Liliana Bowrey, who played the role of Poppy in the teen series, shared a video on TikTok of her surfing back in December 2024. When a fan asked in the comments about the release of Surviving Summer season 3, Bowrey responded with the disappointing news that there wouldn't be one, adding a crying emoji to express how saddened she was by the cancellation.

We can take it back even further to July of 2024, when Bowrey posted a video on her YouTube channel and answered some fan questions in the comments. One fan asked if there would be a third season of the teen show, and Bowrey replied, saying, "Unfortunately, no season 3 for Surviving Summer."

While Netflix hasn't come out and publicly announced Surviving Summer's cancellation, its complete radio silence regarding the show’s future, combined with the cast's comments, strongly suggests that the series will not be returning for a third season. It appears the streaming giant has quietly canceled the show. Some of the cast seems to be busy with other projects as well, so it’s clear that everyone is moving on to new opportunities. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to say goodbye to this teen series for good.

(L to R) Sky Katz as Summer Torres, Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson in Surviving Summer season 2 | Netflix

Surviving Summer has been described as a watered-down version of Outer Banks. It was created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston. The show stars Sky Katz as Summer Torres, a rebellious teen girl who, after one too many incidents at home, is sent to live with the family of an old friend of her mother's in a small coastal town. While Summer doesn't initially embrace her new life, she soon gets caught up in the town's surf culture, forging new friendships and rivalries along the way.

Besides Katz and Bowrey, the cast comprises Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, Joao Gabriel Marinho, Savannah La Rain, and others. The season 2 finale ended in a way where a third season wouldn't have necessarily been needed. Summer and Ari end up together, and Summer's surfing journey is on an upward trajectory. So, although it's unfortunate that there won't be a Surviving Summer season 3, fans can take comfort in the fact that the series concluded on a satisfying note.