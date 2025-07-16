Netflix helps hit CW show score renewal after series shoots to No. 1

If you have recently become obsessed with Sullivan's Crossing when the romantic drama series began streaming on Netflix in the United States on July 8, then there's some exciting news in store! Not only has the series become quite the smashing success on Netflix, but there's an even brighter future ahead for the show that fans will be very thrilled to hear about.

While the hit Canadian series had already been renewed for a fourth season in its home country, its stateside home hadn't yet confirmed its fate. Well, on July 16, just hours before the season 3 finale airs on The CW in the United States, the network announced that Sullivan's Crossing season 4 has officially been renewed! Another 10-episode season will be on the way in 2026.

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 renewed by The CW

Following the show's debut on Netflix in the United States, Sullivan's Crossing skyrocketed to the No. 1 position on the daily top 10 most popular shows ranking. As of July 16, the series remains the most popular show on Netflix in the United States at No. 1. It's paving the way for season 3 to join the platform later this summer, which will allegedly be sometime in mid-August. Save the date!

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “Revelations” -- Image Number: SUL206_4942r -- Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan | Photo: Chris Reardon/Fremantle -- © 2024 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved

It's no wonder that The CW has chosen to continue to make Sullivan's Crossing its new signature show given the amazing success the series has found so quickly on Netflix. For its first week on the streamer, the series became entered the top 5 most popular English-language shows on Netflix behind The Sandman season 2 volume 1 and The Waterfront.

Sullivan's Crossing season 1 earned 3 million views, which translates to 22.1 million hours viewed for the week of July 7-13. That places the season behind The Sandman's 5.9 million views and The Waterfront's 3.6 million views for the same timeframe. Both of the Netflix original's are far from their first weeks of release, but the fact that The CW's rom-dram held its own is impressive.

The following week's ratings drop from the streaming service will likely see Sullivan's Crossing's viewership figures rise even more, including seeing season 2 enter the top 10 most-watched shows ranking. Considering the series has been firmly planted in the No. 1 spot, the viewership numbers can only increase. This week, the show only has competition from Netflix's new release limited series Untamed.

Even though Sullivan's Crossing isn't a Netflix original series, it sure feels like one since it's so closely in line with titles like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias. In fact, the series is also based on books written by Robyn Carr, who authored the Virgin River book series. While some acquired shows can have a short shelf life on Netflix, this one will likely stick around. Keep your eyes peeled for season 4 next year!

