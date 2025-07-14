3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (July 14-20)

Summer's not over yet, and neither is our exciting run of new shows on Netflix and other streaming services! Even though this week's new releases might be small in number, they're definitely mighty, especially considering a major sci-fi franchise kicks off a new season of its spinoff series and a beloved coming-of-age series returns for its final season. Beyond those must-watch titles, there's also another new limited series to get lost in for a weekend binge-watch.

Last week, there were a lot of shows to add to our watch lists, including the hilariously lovable Netflix rom-com series Too Much and Dexter Morgan's comeback in Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount+. While you're still catching up on these shows and more, this week also brings new episodes of many recents hits, like Prime Video's action-packed thriller Countdown, HBO's deliciously dramatic The Gilded Age, more sex and more city in And Just Like That season 3, and much more!

But what new releases should be on your radar this week? Make some room on your various watch lists for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, and Netflix's latest miniseries Untamed. Learn more about these series, what to expect from the releases, and how to watch each one as we provide more information below.

Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 begins on Prime Video

It's time to head back to Cousins Beach for one last summer. After all, it's not summer without Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah! We spent last summer without a new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, so we're more than ready to begin diving right into the third and final season of the hit Prime Video teen drama series, and this season will surely deliver everything we want and then some.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 picks up four years after season 2 and finds Belly nearing the end of her junior year of college with Jeremiah her serious boyfriend. As the trailer preview, she and Jeremiah are considering getting married, which once again resurrects her love triangle with Conrad. Season 3 premieres with two episodes on July 16 and continues with weekly episodes through the series finale on Sept. 17. Don't miss a minute and steer clear of spoilers!

L to R Ethan Peck as Spock and Paul Wesley as Kirk in season 3 , Episode 6 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+ | Courtesy of Paramount

Star Trek: Strange Worlds season 3 premieres on Paramount+

Just like with The Summer I Turned Pretty, it's been nearly two years since Star Trek fans have received a new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But the wait finally ends this week on July 17 when two new episodes arrive on Paramount+ and continue with weekly episodes through the season finale on Sept. 11.

The season 2 finale left Pike with a major decision to make and continues in the season 3 premiere, which is the second part of the episode. Thankfully, there won't be as long of a wait for season 4, which will premiere in 2026. The fifth and final season has already been confirmed as well, but there's still a long time before the series comes to an end!

Untamed. (L to R) Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez, Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 101 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Untamed drops on Netflix

Ready for another gripping limited series to escape into over the weekend? Netflix has heard our call and once again delivers a limited series that will keep us hooked from beginning to end. Eric Bana stars in the new series Untamed, which follows a special agent for the National Parks Service as he untangles the mystery behind a suspicious death.

Along with the mysterious death at the center of the story, Untamed also unravels the secrets and pasts of its compelling characters. Beyond Bana, the series also stars Lily Santiago, Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, and Rosemarie DeWitt. All six episodes will be released at the same time on July 17 on Netflix, making for the perfect watch for a lazy summer weekend.

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: