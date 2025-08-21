Netflix Hostage episode 2 recap: Abigail addresses the nation

The first episode of Hostage left off with Vivienne backing out of the rescue mission because of an incriminating video, leaving Abigail on her own to figure out what to do. Back in French Guiana, the MI6 agent chases after the captors who have taken the hostages somewhere else. Here's what happens next in the new political thriller series streaming on Netflix.

Spoilers ahead from Hostage episode 2!

Hostage Production Still | Netflix

Abigail meets with General Livingston

With Vivienne no longer offering support, Abigail is left to take matters into her own hands. She meets with the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Livingston, and admits that she has bypassed protocol by ordering MI6 to track down her husband and the other doctors. She then asks if additional assistance can be secured, but General Livingston warns her that it would be difficult, as any further action would risk encroaching on French territory.

He explains to her that the only way they can move forward is with explicit authorization from the French government, which means getting the approval from Vivienne. That said, Abigail is back at square one. Now, she has to figure out a way to convince Vivienne to help her out again. Elsewhere, Vivienne meets with Matheo to talk about the video. Matheo offers to have a friend of his inspect the footage to see if they can find who sent it, but Vivienne doesn't want anyone else involved. However, she ends up handing him her phone after thinking it through.

The MI6 agent is captured

Back in French Guiana, the MI6 agent is captured by the captors and forced into a jeep with Alex and the other doctors. But as they're loading him in, Alex hears one of them speak English with an English accent. Hmm. Does this mean the captors are not French after all? Could they be British? The hostages are then taken to another abandoned building.

Later, Kofi learns that the MI6 agent has been captured and informs Abigail. He urges her to notify the Cabinet about the abduction, but Abigail remains reluctant. Meanwhile, Sylvie discovers the deadline the captors have imposed for her mother to resign, along with the dire consequences if she fails to comply. Abigail attempts to soothe her, but Sylvie is furious.

At Matheo's apartment, he talks with a panicking Saskia on the phone, who reveals that Vivienne has her team tailing her. Matheo then confesses the details of his past affair with Vivienne. He asks Saskia to be there for him, and she agrees. Later, Matheo meets up with Vivienne to tell her that he wasn't able to get any information on who sent the video. Before leaving, he tells her that he's not going to help her out any longer.

One of the hostages is killed

At another public event, Abigail makes another attempt to persuade Vivienne to help rescue her husband, yet Vivienne firmly refuses. As time passes, the deadline finally hits. The captors release a live video for Abigail, Vivienne, and the others to watch, showing the hostages. Because Abigail hasn’t resigned as they demanded, they threaten to kill one of the doctors. She tries to plead for more time, but they refuse and fatally shoot one of the doctors in the head. The video then cuts out.

The captors take the hostages back to a room and lock them up. Alex tries to plead with them to let them go. He mentions that he has a daughter, and one of the captors responds back saying that he had a daughter as well before leaving.

Vivienne comes clean about the video

After witnessing one of the hostages being killed, Vivienne begins to reconsider her stance. She partially confides in Abigail, revealing that she pulled out of the rescue mission because she was being blackmailed. She explains that a video that could ruin her political career was sent to her, though she withholds the specifics. Abigail urges her to join forces to confront their shared adversary, but Vivienne remains reluctant.

Later, a journalist meets with Abigail to inform her that he's learned from an unknown source about the abduction and that the press will soon be reporting on it. Although this information startles Abigail, she has to remain strong. She tells Kofi that she's going to "put an end to it" by making a public announcement later that night. Does this mean she will resign?

Abigail addresses the public

It’s time for Abigail to speak directly to the British public. Determined not to let the press break the story about her husband’s abduction first, she calls a press conference and discloses all the details. Initially, it appears she might announce her resignation, but she ultimately chooses not to. She also decides to throw Vivienne under the bus by revealing that she was going to help with the rescue mission but then pulled out because the captors are blackmailing her.

While Abigail is giving her speech, Vivienne, Adrienne, and the rest of her staff watch on TV. Adrienne walks away once her phone starts ringing. When she answers the call, guess who's on the other line? One of the captors! Adrienne is the mole who's been feeding information to the kidnappers all along. The captor tells Adrienne that he's returning to the UK because she's failing at doing her job. Adrienne then hangs up the call. The episode ends with Abigail wrapping up her speech.

