Netflix's Hostage: Release date, time, cast, trailer, and why you need to watch

Hostage is the biggest new Netflix show to watch this week! We've been waiting a long time for this new Netflix original political thriller from Matt Charman, best known for writing the screenplay for the Tom Hanks film, Bridge of Spies.

We haven't had a good political thriller on Netflix in a long time, but that's all about to change when Hostage hits Netflix this week. It should kickstart another good season of political shows on Netflix with The Diplomat season 3 on the way in October 2025, as well.

When is Hostage on Netflix?

Netflix - Hostage

Hostage premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 12 a.m. PT. Like most new Netflix releases, you'll have to stay up late to watch the new Netflix thriller as soon as it's available.

The good news for fans in the UK, you could actually start binge-watching all five episodes of the original series at 8 a.m. BST. Honestly, take the day off work, and you'll be done watching by early afternoon. That's not a bad plan at all!

We shared what time Hostage will be available to stream based on some major countries and regions we know will be very interested in this series.

Time Zone/Regions When you can watch Hostage Pacific 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 21 Mountain 1 a.m. MT on Thursday, Aug. 21 Central 2 a.m. C on Thursday, Aug. 21 Eastern 3. am. ET on Thursday, Aug. 21 UK 8 a.m. BST on Thursday, Aug. 21 Central Europe 9 a.m. CEST on Thursday, Aug. 21 Australia 5 p.m. AEST on Thuesday, Aug. 21

Who is in the Hostage cast?

The Hostage. (L to R) Jehnny Beth as Pelletier, Julie Delpy as Vivienne, Lucian Msamati as Kofi, Suranne Jones as Abigail in Episode 1 of The Hostage. Cr. Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

The Hostage cast is going to be a huge pull for many Netflix viewers. Suranne Jones, star of Gentleman Jack, Coronation Street, Doctor Foster, and many more shows and movies, and Julie Delpy lead a great cast. They'll be joined by former Netflix star Corey Mylchreest, who starred in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Check out the full cast of Hostage:

Actor Character Suranne Jones Abigail Dalton Julie Delpy Vivienne Toussaint Michael McCann John Shagan Corey Mylchreest Matheo Lewis Ashley Thomas Dr. Alex Anderson Lucian Msamati Kofi Adomako Jehnny Beth Adrienne Pelletier James Cosmo Max Dalton Josh Barrow Tristan Isobel Akuwudike Sylvie Anderson Hiftu Quasem Ayesha Sophie Robertson Saskia Morgan Pip Carter Dan Ogilvy Ami Okumura Jones Zadie Paul Thornley Michael Hall Sara Powell Kathy Macintyre Fode Simbo Simon Kingsley Vincent Perez Elias Verner

What's Hostage about?

Netflix revealed the synopsis for Hostage:

"In this action-packed political thriller, the British Prime Minister (Suranne Jones) goes head to head with the French President (Julie Delpy) and is forced to make an unimaginable decision. Fighting political pressures, with a husband held hostage and a country to defend, she’s left with nearly no choice - but she will not give in."

Why you should watch

The Hostage. Ashley Thomas as Dr. Alex (Center) in Episode 1 of The Hostage. Cr. Ollie Upton/Netflix © 2025

First of all, Netflix doesn't mess around with bad political thrillers, and we've seen so many good ones over the years. I already mentioned The Diplomat, and while that's set in the UK, it's largely an American show. We've seen so many good political thrillers set in the UK, though, including Black Doves, Bodyguard, Collateral, and so many more.

Hostage definitely has some Bodyguard vibes to it. Obviously, we're missing Richard Madden, who was a huge pull for that show, but Mylchreest is no slouch. This could be another breakout role for the actor who played King George in the Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte.

Based on the trailer, there's just a lot to like about a show like this! We all know the history of the UK and France. When the two politicians are forced to work together, there's bound to be some drama, drama, drama, so I'm all-in on Hostage. I will be shocked if it's bad.

How will the Prime Minister get her husband back? That's what I want to know, and that's what we're about to find out. And, we're probably going to find out quickly! There are only five episodes in this Netflix series.

Unfortunately, we still have some time before the series premieres.

How to watch Hostage

The Hostage. Suranne Jones as Abigail in Episode 1 of The Hostage. Cr. Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

Hostage will be available to stream on Netflix around the world in almost every country. While prices vary by country and region, we did share some pricing information for Netflix subscribers in the United States.

Plan Montly cost Screens Resolution Standard with ads $7.99 2 1080p Standard $17.99 2 1080p Premium $24.99 4 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR

There are three Netflix pricing tiers: Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium, and they vary in price. Standard with ads is the cheapest option ($7.99 per month), but it does have ads. The Standard plan is ad-free for $17.99 per month, so about $10 more for the plan with ads. Then, Premium is $24.99 per month.

Overall, the difference in price is for the number of screens allowed on your account. The Standard plans, both of them, allow for two users at a time with HD, while the Premium plan allows for four users and 4K.

The Standard plan also allows for one user who doesn't live in the home to be added to the account, while the Premium plan has an option for two additional users.

Watch Hostage on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 21!

More Netflix news from Show Snob: