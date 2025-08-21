Netflix Hostage episode 3 recap: Abigail and Vivienne join forces

The second episode of Hostage concluded with Abigail disclosing to the British public that her husband, along with several other doctors, had been kidnapped and are being held hostage in French Guiana. She also revealed to the public that the same people are blackmailing Vivienne. In addition, we also learned in the previous episode that someone on Vivienne's team is secretly working with the captors. Let's move on to the third episode to find out what happens next!

Spoilers are ahead from Hostage episode 3!

Hostage Production Still | Netflix

Abigail has another PMQ meeting

Following her statement on television the previous night about her husband's abduction, Abigail holds a PMQ session the morning after. As she assures everyone that her priority remains the safety of the British people, Oliver interrupts her to state his piece.

He informs Abigail that a video is going viral on social media showing a young boy who died after being unable to access the medication he needed due to the ongoing drug shortage. In response, Abigail argues that this is precisely why she refuses to yield to the captors’ demands and resign. She tells Oliver and the other politicians present that she is fully committed to resolving the nation’s drug crisis. Oliver then emphasizes the gravity of the situation, reminding Abigail that the issue impacts countless lives and cannot be handled according to her own discretion.

Later, Vivienne’s husband, Elias, arrives in the UK and immediately meets with her. Vivienne confesses to her past affair with Matheo and explains that Saskia is aware of the incriminating video, though she doesn’t know the full details. She then tells Elias that his assistance is crucial if they want her to win the election.

Later that day, Vivienne and Elias sit down with Matheo and Saskia to outline their plan. Elias tells them that they must present themselves as a united, happy family to shift focus away from the clips of Abigail's speech. However, Matheo refuses to help.

Abigail and Vivienne team up

Now that Abigail has put Vivienne's business out there about the blackmailing, Vivienne has no choice but to confront the situation head-on and figure out how to regain control before it destroys her reputation. Her decision? To join forces with Abigail.

Vivienne meets Abigail at Downing Street and proposes that she will send a French team to rescue Alex and the other doctors, but only if Abigail helps her identify the mole. Abigail is somewhat receptive to the deal, but she sets strict conditions. She agrees to help uncover the mole only if Vivienne assists with the rescue mission and provides her country with drugs. Vivienne agrees to her terms.

Later on, the captor whom Adrienne has been leaking information to finally lands in the UK. She informs him that Vivienne has teamed up with the Americans to launch a rescue. This is what Vivienne had told her earlier. But what she doesn't know is that Vivienne lied to her. Adrienne finds this out later.

After looking up background information on both the British and French staff working for Abigail and Vivienne, Ayesha reveals to them that she found some interesting information on Kofi. He had recently opened a new banking account and set it up under a shell company offshore. Given the suspicious circumstances, Abigail and Vivienne now suspect that he might be the mole. However, we as the audience know the real mole is Adrienne.

During this conversation with Ayesha, Vivienne receives a phone call from her special ops team on location in French Guiana. They inform her that they have found the new place where the captors are holding the hostages. Vivienne then lets Abigail know, and they head to the situation room.

The hostages are rescued

While Abigail and Vivienne coordinate another rescue mission, Alex, the MI6 agent, and the other doctors devise their own escape plan. Once the strategy is set, they bide their time, waiting for the perfect moment to act. That time comes when the captors are loading them up to move to another location.

Back in the UK, Adrienne discovers that she's been lied to by Vivienne. She leaves the situation room and calls the same captor she's been in contact with to inform him. However, Kofi overhears their conversation. He then calls for a Special Branch officer. Uh oh! That can't be good for Adrienne. Back in the situation room, Abigail and Vivienne watch live footage of what's going on in French Guiana with the hostages. The escape plan ends up being mostly successful, but there is one casualty. Another doctor is killed.

The French troops successfully rescue Alex, the remaining doctor, and the MI6 agent, and Abigail manages to speak with her husband over a walkie-talkie. Alex will finally be returning home soon. Later, Kofi reveals to Abigail and Vivienne that Adrienne is the mole. However, after Adrienne is taken into custody, Abigail informs Kofi that he has been suspended pending a full investigation. This is because of the offshore account she discovered. Kofi warns her that she’s making a big mistake, but Abigail remains unmoved.

A riot breaks out at a vigil

With the hostages now rescued, the lead captor who had been communicating with Adrienne is forced to devise a new plan to take down Abigail. He decides to impersonate a police officer and provoke a riot at the vigil held for the young boy who died due to the drug shortage. He knows this will create unrest in the country, turning more people against Abigail and putting immense pressure on her leadership.

Elsewhere, Vivienne finally breaks things off with her husband. She's done being controlled by him when it comes to her political career. She tells him that she's going to start doing things her way from now on, regardless of the consequences. Back in the situation room, Abigail learns about the riot. The captor then calls, letting her know that he’s not done causing trouble for her.

Meanwhile, Matheo returns to his apartment, hoping to find Saskia. Instead, he discovers her laptop, open to messages from an unknown number. One of the messages states that they've lost someone and demands that Saskia step up, while another shares a location. We're then shown Saskia heading to the hospital. She enters Abigail's father's room and injects a mysterious substance into his IV. He starts struggling to breathe before taking his last breath. Oh no! It looks like Saskia is working for the captor just like Adrienne. The third episode ends here.

