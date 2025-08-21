Netflix Hostage episode 4 recap: An explosion and shocking death

The previous episode of Hostage ended with a character's death and the revelation that Saskia isn’t as innocent as she appears. There was also the riot that broke out during a vigil ceremony, which the lead captor had set up. He calls and tells Abigail that he's not done messing with her, hinting that his plans are far from over and that more chaos is yet to come. Here's what happens next in the penultimate episode of the limited series.

Spoilers are ahead from Hostage episode 4!

(L to R) Julie Delpy as Vivienne, Suranne Jones as Abigail in Episode 4 of Hostage | Des Willie/Netflix

The cabinet wants Abigail to step down

Following the riot at the vigil ceremony and amid the ongoing NHS drug crisis, public protests against Abigail have grown more intense. Tensions have escalated nationwide, with similar disturbances erupting across the UK. With the British government not taking immediate action, there's been a surge in public disorder. The unrest has become so severe that citizens even attacked a politician who has just arrived in town.

Meanwhile, Abigail has just learned of her father’s death and longs for time to grieve. However, Ayesha interrupts with urgent news that the home secretary has just been attacked. A meeting is then called with her cabinet. They all feel like Abigail has lost her grip on the situation, questioning her ability to lead as the crisis spirals further out of control and the public unrest reaches an all-time high. They believe that Secretary of Defense Dan Ogilvy should serve as interim prime minister until a full election is run. However, Abigail refuses to back down and resign.

Vivienne and Matheo's video releases to the public

Since the abduction didn't go as planned for the captors, they released the intimate video of Vivienne and Matheo to the public. Matheo wakes up and looks out his window to see a bunch of reporters standing outside his apartment. After looking on the internet, he discovers the video has been leaked. He quickly puts on his clothes, grabs his backpack and Saskia's laptop, and leaves his apartment. But little does he know, the lead captor is following right behind him.

Meanwhile, Vivienne meets up with Elias again, who tries to get her to stay composed and plan their next move carefully now that the video is out. He wants them to focus on damage control before the scandal spirals further out of control. But Vivienne is done with him. She said as much last episode, but now she makes it really clear that things are over between them by announcing that she wants a divorce.

Later, Abigail visits Kofi at his home. Kofi shares with her the reason why he opened up an offshore account, and it was because his family member was ill. It had nothing to do with him being a mole. Abigail then informs Kofi that the cabinet wants her to step down as prime minister, with plans for Dan to take over. She asks for his help in digging up dirt on him. Since Dan is the Secretary of Defense, and the captors were British and showed signs that they could've been ex-military, Abigail thinks that Dan might have had something to do with the abductions. Kofi agrees to help.

Alex finally returns home

After going through a traumatic hostage situation, Alex has finally arrived back home in the UK. He reunites with Abigail and Sylvie before Abigail asks Sylvie to step out for a moment so she can speak with him privately. Abigail then tells Alex that she thinks her father's death was not of natural causes but that one of the captors killed him. She also tells Alex that he needs to speak to the intelligence team to see if he can help identify the captor who called her the night before. However, Alex is unable to effectively do so after listening to a voice recording of the captor's voice.

Meanwhile, Matheo finds photos of himself on Saskia's laptop dating back long before they met. He even comes across the intimate video of him and Vivienne. It becomes clear that Saskia had been stalking him for quite some time.

Elsewhere, Saskia arrives at the French embassy where Adrienne is being held. However, she doesn't go inside the building. Vivienne arrives at the embassy shortly after to question Adrienne. Saskia then receives a phone call from the lead captor, who basically tells her to kill Adrienne because she might leak their names. Although Saskia doesn't want to, she listens to his orders. She camps out at a nearby building and prepares to carry out the assassination. But when the time comes, she panics and accidentally shoots the wrong person. Vivienne and Adrienne are then rushed into a vehicle and taken away.

Vivienne arrives at Downing Street to meet with Abigail and discuss the shooting. She tells her that Adrienne gave her the name of the lead captor to whom she had been leaking information to. His name is Shagan. Vivienne then insists that they move forward with their deal immediately. Abigail agrees and informs her that she will bring in the negotiating team to get the process underway.

While this is going on, Matheo calls Vivienne to tell her about the photos he discovered on Saskia's laptop. He also mentions that he has another matter to discuss, but says he’ll wait to bring it up when they meet in person. Then, he heads to Downing Street.

Abigail finally addresses the public about a new pharmaceutical deal she's signed with France that will bring in a supply of medication into their pharmacies and hospitals. When asked by the press what the French will get in exchange for the deal, Vivienne jumps in and states that they will receive nothing. She basically explains that the deal is a gesture of goodwill and humanitarian support. But what she and Abigail do not realize is that Shagan is hiding within the crowd of reporters.

Abigail is ousted out of her position

After announcing their new deal to the British public, Abigail and Vivienne head back into Downing Street. Ayesha brings in Matheo, and he and Abigail are finally introduced to one another. However, Abigail has to step away for a phone call. Kofi calls her to tell her that he's done his research on Dan and there's no way he could be behind the abductions. Abigail then tells Kofi to gather information on Shagan before she hangs up the phone.

The no-confidence ballot is announced, and Abigail loses by 22 votes, making Dan the new prime minister. Abigail then heads back to the front of Downing Street, where Vivienne and Matheo are. She relays the bad news to Vivienne before Matheo grabs their attention.

He shares with them the information he discovered about Saskia. After looking over her social media account, he found out that Saskia was once in the military. Matheo even shares the text messages he found on her laptop that mentioned a specific location. Abigail immediately recognizes the location as her father's hospital room. Ayesha then calls her over to show the details she uncovered about Saskia, revealing that the military branch she served in was one of the branches shut down following Abigail’s budget cuts.

Just as they begin to piece everything together, the laptop suddenly starts acting up. Vivienne and Matheo look over at it before Vivienne quickly pushes Matheo aside just as the computer explodes. From outside the building, Shagan triggered the laptop to detonate. He then walks away. Alex and Sylvie rush to find Abigail within the wreckage, while everyone outside Downing Street panics. They find her and she's alive. But unfortunately, the same can't be said for Vivienne. They find her, but she doesn't have a pulse. However, Matheo and Ayesha survive. The fourth episode ends here.

All five episodes of Hostage are streaming on Netflix right now.

