Netflix reveals The Diplomat season 3 release date and new teaser trailer

There's a new President of the United States in Netflix's Emmy Award-nominated political drama series The Diplomat, and she's taking office exactly when we thought she would. While new presidents are typically sworn in at the end of January, we don't have to wait that long to watch Grace Penn take over the Oval Office in The Diplomat season 3 this fall.

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that The Diplomat season 3 would arrive this fall, and the streamer has officially set the release date. The complete eight-episode season drops on Thursday, Oct. 16 on Netflix. That's right when we expected the new season to be released. Last year, season 2 released on Halloween, which makes the wait between seasons less than one year

Before summer kicked off, the streamer also shared a brief teaser trailer that previewed Allison Janney's larger role as well as Bradley Whitford as her husband Todd. But along with the release date announcement, Netflix also unveiled a new, longer teaser trailer that gives a better taste of what to expect this season in the continued head-to-head battle between Kate and Grace.

The Diplomat season 3 release date and teaser trailer

In the opening moments of the new teaser trailer, which can be watched above, Kate stressed that a "terribly flawed woman" has ascended into power as the President of the United States. If you'll recall, in the season 2 finale, Kate and Hal learned about Grace's role in concocting the terrorist attack that ignited the series' story. Hal then relayed that information to the president, and in the midst of the horror of learning what his Vice President did, he has a heart attack and dies.

Immediately, Vice President Penn becomes the POTUS, creating an instant storm of trouble for Kate and Hal. She had just wrapped her mind around vying for the role of Vice President, but President Rayburn dying and rising VP Penn to the presidency changes everything. Going into season 3, Kate and Hal are still the only ones holding onto the piece of information that could dismantle Penn's entire career, but it looks like they're making a "keep your enemies closer" kind of play.

"You will be in the White House watching what she does all the time," Hall tells Kate. But what kind of political role does she have this season and how has it changed compared to in seasons 1 and 2? Netflix's synopsis for the season hints that Kate " steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected." What does that mean for her place in this administration? What exactly will she be doing in the White House this season, besides apparently keeping an eye on Penn?

According to the synopsis, Hal continues to push for Kate to become the Vice President, but we'll have to wait and see what happens on that front. We know the Wylers have a very complicated marriage, but it looks like things are going to become even more complicated as Kate's friendship with Dennison doesn't get any easier, and she also shares "an unnerving bond" with Penn's husband Todd. What's going on between Kate and the First Gentleman?

All of our questions will be answered when The Diplomat season 3 premieres Thursday, Oct. 16 on Netflix. Also, don't forget: Netflix already renewed the series for season 4!

