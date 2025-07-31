Netflix Leanne parents guide: A mature but mostly family-friendly sitcom

Looking to add some much-needed laughs into your life? Look no further than Netflix's brand-new sitcom Leanne, which comes from The Big Bang Theory mastermind Chuck Lorre and stars breakthrough stand-up comedy talent Leanne Morgan. All 16 episodes of the series made their premiere on July 31, making for the perfect late summer comedy binge-watch!

Based on the comedy of Leanne Morgan but not completely based on her life, the comedian stars as Leanne Murphy, a wife, mother, and grandmother who suddenly finds herself single when her husband of over 30 years (Ryan Stiles) leaves her for another woman. She leans on her children, parents, and young sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) to start a new chapter in her life.

If you're a fan of Morgan or sitcoms, you're probably going to be quick to dive into this show on Netflix, and you're right to since it's the comeback to cozy '00s-era sitcoms we've needed. But is Leanne fun for the whole family? While it's definitely more on the mature side, it's appropriate enough for younger ears to watch along. Let's get into the spoiler-free explanation of the age rating!

Leanne. Leanne Morgan in Episode #103 of Leanne | Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix

Leanne earns its TV-14 age rating from Netflix

According to the show's official page on Netflix, Leanne has been given an age rating of TV-14 for language, smoking, and substances. The streamer also warns that parents are strongly cautioned and some of the material might not be suitable for viewers under the age of 14. However, if you grew up watching sitcoms like Reba, Everybody Loves Raymond, Seinfeld, That '70s Show, Home Improvement, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and more, today's kids can handle Leanne.

While children probably won't be the most interested in some of the stories the sitcom has to offer, it's definitely the kind of comedy that's accessible to families and a wide range of age groups. Families can sit down to watch it together, with parents explaining some of the more mature themes, or parents can watch with kids in the room without fear of them overhearing explicit language or seeing something overly vulgar. Still, it's not made specifically for children.

Sex, language, and more content warnings

While there might be some references to or discussions about sex in dialogue, there aren't any explicit sex scenes featured in the first season of Leanne. Also, as the age rating description confirms, there is no nudity in the series either. The most sexuality that can be expected in the series is comical conversations about sex that are not graphic or alienating.

Throughout the series, the main character rediscovers herself after splitting up with her husband, and that includes relationships with new men and contemplating having sex with them. There's nothing particularly inappropriate about these scenes, but there are also instances of the man character talking about and experiencing menopause symptoms and seeing a doctor.

When it comes to the TV-14 rating, the show's language might be the part that's the most pressing for younger ears. Seeing as the show was not given a TV-MA rating, you will not hear any advanced expletives, such as "f-ck." For the most part, Leanne could air on broadcast television, save for a few instances of heightened language like "a--hole" and other light profanities.

There's really no overt violence to speak of in this sitcom, but parents should look out for instances of drinking, smoking, and drug use. Again, these aren't major thematic elements that couldn't air on a network like CBS. Sometimes characters have a beer or smoke a cigarette or joint. Overall, Leanne offers a generally wholesome and completely hilarious viewing experience for most ages.

Watch Leanne only on Netflix.

