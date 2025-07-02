Leanne Morgan starts over in the hilarious trailer for her new Netflix sitcom

For sitcom fans, Leanne Morgan's upcoming Netflix sitcom inspires the felling of "we're so back" that we haven't felt in some time. While comedy series are alive and well on the small screen in various ways, it's taken some time to get the multi-cam sitcom back into fashion. Not only is that what we have from the comedian, but we also have a sitcom titled after the star. See! We're so back!

Leanne follows in the footsteps of a lot of great and nostalgic eponymous sitcoms like Reba, Roseanne, George Lopez, and so many others by getting right down to the reason we're all tuning in: The leading star! The newly released official trailer for Leanne more than proves that Morgan's comedy perfectly translates from her stage stand-up to a laugh-inducing 30-minute series.

Leanne on Netflix trailer previews new family comedy

The trailer released on July 1 introduces the premise of the series: Leanne (the character) is left by her husband for a younger woman... or so she presumes. She's starting over after her kids have already grown up and she's become a grandmother, but that doesn't mean that she still isn't getting some judgment from her well-meaning Southern parents. Thankfully, Leanne has her sister to join her in her new misadventures, whether it's "taking to the bed" or starting to date again.

Rather than sliding back into familiar patterns when her husband, played by Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Drew Carey Show alum Ryan Stiles, says he wants her back, Leanne embraces the changes the unknown brings and revels in starting over. Unfortunately, she also has to embrace other changes, though she doesn't have a choice. The trailer features a hilarious moment when Leanne undergoes a hot flash from menopause.

Beyond the usual setup and punchline highlights featured in the trailer, the preview also offers first looks at the cast, including Leanne's parents (Celia Weston and Blake Clark), Leanne's adult children (Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes), and her wise-cracking sidekick sister Carol, played to scene-stealing perfection by 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom favorite Kristen Johnston. Guest star Tim Daly also appears in the trailer as Leanne's love interest.

Leanne comes from The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men (among many other sitcoms) creator Chuck Lorre and boasts a real return to form for the multi-cam sitcom on Netflix. Rather than releasing only six, eight, or 10 episodes, as has been the norm for comedy series on the streamer, Leanne drops its full 16-episode first season on July 31. When's the last time we had 16 episodes of anything released on Netflix at once that wasn't an older show?!

While the sitcom will have a real uphill battle to succeed, Leanne appears to have the sense of humor and cast necessary to potentially create a new niche for Netflix. The streaming service has amped up its comedy offerings of late with new hits like Nobody Wants This, A Man on the Inside, Running Point, and The Four Seasons, but a new multi-cam is just what Netflix needs as The Upshaws preps its final season. Fingers crossed the series lives up to the trailer's expectations!

Leanne releases all 16 episodes on Thursday, July 31 on Netflix.

More Netflix stories from Show Snob: