Netflix's Little House on the Prairie reboot adds New Amsterdam, Batwoman stars to cast

Netflix’s reboot of Little House on the Prairie just got even more exciting with stars from New Amsterdam and Batwoman joining the cast, as well as several other talented actors. This latest casting news comes about three weeks after the announcement of who will portray the Ingalls family in the series.

We first learned of this Little House on the Prairie reboot back in January 2025 when Netflix announced that it had officially greenlit the project. It is not a remake or continuation of the beloved television series of the same name that aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983. Instead, it's Netflix's fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s original Little House on the Prairie books.

Rebecca Sonnenshine, known for working on shows like The Boys, The Vampire Diaries and Archive 81, is signed on as showrunner and executive producer. She also writes the scripts. Additionally, Joy Gorman Wettels, Trip Friendly, Dana Fox, and Susanna Fogel serve as executive producers on the series. CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios will produce, with Sarah Adina Smith (The Drop, Lessons in Chemistry) confirmed to direct the first episode.

Netflix describes the reboot as "part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West." It is said to provide a multifaceted perspective on the challenges and victories experienced by those who helped shape the frontier.

Back in early May 2025, Netflix revealed that it had found the actors who would be playing the iconic Ingalls family from the books. Crosby Fitzgerald (Goodrich, Palm Royale) takes on the role as Caroline, Luke Bracey (One True Loves, Little Fires Everywhere) as Charles, Skywalker Hughes (Joe Pickett, Accused) as Mary, and Alice Halsey (Days of Our Lives, Lessons in Chemistry) as Laura.

Now, Netflix is expanding the ensemble with even more recognizable names. New Amsterdam star Jocko Sims and Batwoman's Warren Christie are among the latest additions, and they are series regulars. Sims will play Dr. George Tann, a warm and compassionate man whose friendly bedside manner helps him build strong connections throughout the community. Christie, on the other hand, takes on the role of John Edwards, a Civil War veteran from Tennessee. Edwards is a charismatic and enigmatic figure who attracts the attention of nearly every woman in the county. Both characters are in the books.

Also joining the cast in series regular roles are Wren Zhawenim Gotts (Echo), Meegwun Fairbrother (Avatar: The Last Airbender), and Alyssa Wapanatâhk (Riverdale, Peter Pan & Wendy). Gotts plays the role of Good Eagle, Fairbrother as Mitchell, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as White Sun. None of these characters appear in the Little House books. Instead, they are newly created characters for the series. Last but not least is Xander Cole (People of the West) portraying the recurring role of Little Puma. This character is not in the books either.

With production set to begin in Winnipeg, Canada, this June, the reboot series is making steady progress. Hopefully, Netflix, along with the cast and crew, will soon share some behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the show. Those sneak peeks should keep fans engaged while we wait for bigger updates, such as the official trailer and release date.