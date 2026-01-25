Netflix will lose the best martial arts period drama in February 2026

While there are plenty of excellent period dramas on Netflix, there is one that stands out from all the rest, delivering excellent storytelling and uncomfortable but raw tellings of the past. Warrior is a must-watch, and there is a limited time to check it out on Netflix.

Warrior was originally a Cinemax series, but when that premium cable network scrapped all its original programming, HBO picked up the third season. Sadly, the show was canceled after three seasons, but those seasons were quickly added to Netflix, with the hope that it would be saved.

In the end, all hopes of saving Warrior were dashed, and now Netflix is losing the streaming rights to the series. Make sure you get your binge in before February.

When is Warrior leaving Netflix?

You’ve got until Tuesday, Feb. 17 to watch all three seasons of Warrior. With 10 episodes to the season, that’s enough time, but do keep in mind that there is a cliffhanger ending, as there were hopes of telling more stories.

Why is Netflix losing Warrior? It will all come down to licensing agreements. Netflix wasn’t the original creator of the series, but adding the show to that platform offered hope that it would be saved. We would still love for more to the story, but it’s been two years since the cancellation, so that likely isn’t happening.

It’s not the only WBD show that Netflix is losing in February. Love/Life and much more are slowly disappearing from the streamer. There is no word on where Warrior will go next at the time of writing this.

What is Warrior about?

If you haven’t watched this series, then you need to. It’s based on the writings of Bruce Lee, with his daughter, Shannon, part of the production process to make sure the stories are told well. Set in the late 1880s, Ah Sam finds himself in San Francisco in search for his sister. The one thing he has going for him is that he can speak English, but he’s not going to let anyone know that.

When he proves that he is a skilled fighter, he finds himself selected to join one of the tongs in Chinatown, a slum that the Americans have set up to keep the Chinese out of the rest of the city. The various tongs protect their own, but what happens when Ah Sam finds himself in a rival tong to the one his sister is in?

Warrior is still available on Netflix until Tuesday, Feb. 17.