Netflix made a smart decision by renewing this fan-favorite teen rom-com series

Even if you were single on Valentine's Day and didn't have anyone to buy you chocolate, Netflix made sure to give everyone a gift on the holiday of love. On Feb. 14, the streaming service officially announced to the renewal of its most lovable romantic comedy series XO, Kitty. The teen rom-com will be back for season 3 following the season 2 cliffhanger that had fans talking.

Netflix announced the XO, Kitty season 3 renewal with a little help from series star Anna Cathcart. A dozen roses and a mysterious Valentine's Day gift arrives on her doorstep, and when she reads the poem on the card, Cathcart discovers that season 3 is coming. Inside the bag is the script for the first episode of season 3 wrapped with a baby pink bow. How exciting!

XO, Kitty season 3 set for summer episode, return to KISS

When XO, Kitty returned for season 2 after its strike-induced two-year hiatus, Kitty found herself back in the mix of romantic drama in her Seoul boarding school. Since her scholarship had expired, Kitty was expecting to not be able to return to KISS for her senior year with her friends. However, she discovers that her scholarship was unexpectedly renewed, allowing her to come back for another year. That's just one way season 2 set up stories for season 3.

On top of Kitty finding a way to stay at KISS for another year, XO, Kitty season 2 also made some headway on her love life that begs some questions for season 3. Just as Kitty was about to share her feelings for Min Ho, she backtracks when he opens up about how he feels after his last relationship. Instead, Kitty decides to join him on his dad's summer tour with his brother. Sure, they end up together technically, but Kitty and Min Ho aren't actually dating.

XO, Kitty's showrunner, executive producer, and writer Jessica O'Toole released a statement with Netflix's Tudum about the season 3 renewal and tease much more drama and lots more kissing. O'Toole also confirmed we'll be getting our first summer episode of the series in the upcoming third season. The Summer I Turned Kitty, anyone? (That's a nod to XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han's other popular teen series The Summer I Turned Pretty, obviously.)

“I'm so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama... just wait. I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of season 2 but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure... and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

While it's exciting that XO, Kitty has finally been confirmed and is no longer on the bubble, Netflix hasn't revealed any additional details about the forthcoming season just yet, including an episode count and release timeframe. Season 3 could see a return to a 10-episode season, though Netflix could opt to keep the series at a tight eight episodes to help keep costs on the lower side.

In April 2024, production began on season 2, which was ultimately released in January 2025. If filming is able to begin again by this spring or summer, the show could see a similar release window. There's a slight chance season 3 could drop before the end of the year, but Netflix would most likely opt to release the season in early 2026. Maybe even on Valentine's Day to bring it full circle? Stay tuned for more news and updates on the series from Show Snob!

Watch XO, Kitty only on Netflix.