XO, Kitty season 3 hasn't been confirmed, but the season 2 ending hints it could happen

Have you already binge-watched all eight episodes of XO, Kitty season 2 now that they're streaming on Netflix? We certainly have, and there's no way this incredible teen series ends here. Sadly, Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed a third season yet, but the way season 2 ends strongly hints that the story could continue.

In the second season, Kitty Song Covey moves on from her teen matchmaking days as she starts a new semester at KISS. With a strong determination to avoid drama, she focuses on keeping a low profile, concentrating on her studies, and uncovering more about her mom. However, being a teenager and a romantic at heart, she can't entirely steer clear of love and relationships.

While working to get over her crush on Yuri and navigating her complicated feelings for Min Ho, Kitty explores the world of casual dating. Meanwhile, her friends are also doing their best to navigate their own complicated relationships and personal struggles.

Spoilers from XO, Kitty season 2 ahead!

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 203 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

By the end of the season, the central conflict that Kitty and the other characters were facing is resolved. Also, Kitty not only uncovers more about her mother but also fulfills her mother's wish of reuniting their family. But what about her relationship status? Where does Kitty end up in terms of love at the end of the season? And what about her heritage scholarship? Will she get to return to KISS next school year?

All these questions are answered in the last moments of XO, Kitty season 2. In fact, the season 2 finale ends in a way that sets up a potential XO, Kitty season 3. Here's how.

After resolving the Stella/Esther situation and reuniting her family, Kitty feels a sense of sadness as the semester nears its end following the final exams. With her heritage scholarship coming to an end, Kitty faces the disappointment of not being able to return to KISS next year. However, she receives unexpected good news from Principal Lee. He calls her into his office and informs her that, thanks to the renewed interest from donors following the success of Mr. Moon's concert, her scholarship has been renewed, and she’ll be able to return to KISS next semester.

Ok, that's the first setup for a third season. If Kitty weren’t able to return to KISS, there would be no XO, Kitty season 3. But with her scholarship renewed, she'll be able to come back to the prestigious school in a possible third season, where we’ll likely see her caught up in more complicated situations. It's clear that the writers crafted the season 2 finale with this setup in mind, paving the way for a potential third installment.

The second setup involves Kitty's relationship status. After things don't work out with Yuri romantically, Kitty comes to the realization that she's had deeper feelings for Min Ho all along. She finally builds up the courage to confess her feelings to Min Ho in the last scene of the season 2 finale. However, she chickens out at the last minute after Min Ho shares with her that he's still scarred from his relationship with Stella/Esther. The timing just isn't right, and instead of confessing her feelings, Kitty informs him that she'll be coming back to KISS next year.

Min Ho expresses his happiness that Kitty will be returning, and they share an embrace. As they pull away, they gaze deeply into each other's eyes. However, Min Ho interrupts the moment by walking toward his car. He's about to go on his dad's summer tour with his brother, Joon Ho. Kitty, not ready to let go of what could be the love of her life, calls out to him. Min Ho turns around, and Kitty asks if she can join him. He smiles and gives a nod, gesturing for her to come with him.

So, Kitty and Min Ho do not end up together at the end of XO, Kitty season 2, which appears to be a deliberate choice by the writers. Keeping them apart leaves room for further development and potential storylines in a third season.

There's also one storyline that was left unresolved at the end of season 2. In the season finale, Yuri learns from her half-brother Alex that her dad's assets were frozen due to a class action lawsuit against his company, leaving Yuri without money. This plotline wasn't fully explored in season 2, likely by design. The writers seem to have introduced this twist in preparation for it to be further explored in a potential third season.

In conclusion, it appears that the writers intentionally crafted season 2 to leave the story open for continuation, should there be an XO, Kitty season 3. Now, it's up to viewers to watch the new season and show Netflix the demand for a third installment. If enough people tune in and watch season 2, the streaming giant might just go ahead and give the green light for an additional season. While many factors play a part in Netflix's renewal process, viewership is the most important. So, be sure to spread the word about XO, Kitty season 2 to increase the chances of the show getting renewed.

XO, Kitty season 2 is streaming now only on Netflix.