Netflix's new breakout spy thriller most likely won't be back for season 2 in 2025

To close out 2024, Netflix debuted its new British spy thriller series, Black Doves, and tons of people tuned in to see if it was any good. Not only did it deliver, but it far surpassed most viewers' expectations. With its short six-episode first season, fans quickly binged the series. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about the future of the show, as Netflix had already renewed Black Doves for a second season before its premiere. We're talking four months earlier. Looks like Netflix knew it had a hit on its hands!

Black Doves was created by Joe Barton. The series stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, an undercover professional spy determined to uncover the truth behind the murder of her secret lover. Accompanying her is Sam Young, an old friend and skilled assassin, tasked with protecting her. The explosive season 1 finale left viewers craving more, and while they will eventually get a second installment, it’s unlikely to happen this year. We're currently stuck playing the waiting game for this series. While not much information has been revealed about Black Doves season 2 as of yet, it's looking increasingly probable that we won't be seeing it in 2025.

Why do we believe this will be the case? Well, it all comes down to the filmmaking process. In a recent interview with Collider, Ben Whishaw, who plays Sam Young in the spy thriller, gave an update on where the second season currently stands, and it wasn't the most promising news for fans hoping for a quick return. During the January 2025 interview, Whishaw revealed that the scripts hadn’t even been written yet and estimated that production was still "six or seven months away" from beginning.

"It hasn't been written, so I actually can say nothing. I know nothing about it. That's boring, isn't it? You're not interested in that, but it’s the truth. It's not written. It's six months, or seven months away, or something." - Ben Whishaw

On top of that, we have to factor in post-production, where the filmed episodes will undergo extensive editing before they’re ready for release. Given this timeline, it’s safe to say that Black Doves season 2 won’t be arriving this year. However, a 2026 release seems much more likely. Maybe a late 2026 release to keep up with the release pattern of the first season. Of course, we’re hoping it arrives sooner than that! We'll just have to wait and see, though.

Back in December 2024, Netflix dropped a short teaser for season 2 featuring Knightley and Whishaw. It might not be an official trailer, but it'll have to do for now. Check it out below!

Black Doves Season 2 is coming, darlings. pic.twitter.com/gJbuTag3nT — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2024

Make sure to stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll continue to update you on all things Black Doves season 2!