3 good thrilling shows on Netflix like Black Doves
Black Doves starring Keira Knightley took little to no time to become one of Netflix's best new hit shows! The British spy drama premiered on Dec. 5 and quickly shot up to the peak of the top 10 most popular shows ranking. Knightley even scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance just a few days after the show's release.
Thankfully, those of us who became instantly hooked on all the twists and turns Black Doves takes won't have to worry about the show going anywhere. Well ahead of the premiere of its first season, Netflix renewed the series for a second season. There's plenty more shocking drama to behold when Black Doves season 2 makes its way to our watch lists.
But before we can dive into the next chapter of Helen Webb's story, we're going to need another show or two to binge-watch to get our thriller fix. Since Netflix viewers love a thrilling binge-watch, we're sharing three Netflix shows with spies, politics, and conspiracies than fans should watch ASAP, beginning with Netflix's top spy drama The Night Agent.
The Night Agent
Perhaps one of the more obvious must-watch titles if you love Black Doves, you will get some similar vibes from The Night Agent. Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the series starring Gabriel Basso premiered on Netflix back in March 2023 and became a runaway sensation. Everyone loved climbing aboard Peter Sutherland's high-stakes missions.
From creator Shawn Ryan, who's also behind shows like The Shield and S.W.A.T., the series centers on a low-level White House FBI agent who soon becomes wrapped up in the center on of a dangerous government conspiracy that dates back to his late father's time as an FBI agent to the current sitting Vice President. It's through and through thriller that's back for season 2 on Jan. 23.
The Night Agent delivers so much action in each episode, but in between the various action sequences, piecing together the mystery along with Peter is the real treat. Even better? Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season, so there are more missions to come with our favorite Night Agent. If you love Black Doves, you will definitely love The Night Agent.
The Diplomat
Instead of being an adrenaline-pumping action series, The Diplomat gets your adrenaline pumping in different ways. But there's still a lot that the political drama has in common with its fellow Netflix original Black Doves. The various political conspiracies and loaded interpersonal relationships all keep viewers on the edge of their seats while watching The Diplomat.
Emmy Award nominee Keri Russell plays American ambassador Kate Wyler as she takes on a new role amid a crisis in the UK. You wouldn't think you would be so rapt by political wheelings and dealings, but The Diplomat employs rapid fire pacing and more twists and turns than you can count on one hand.
Not to mention, the series boasts some of the best actors currently working on the small screen, including Keri Russell giving another masterclass performance on TV after her work on Felicity and The Americans, and the second season's addition of Oscar winner Allison Janney. Seriously, if you haven't started watching, check this one out and be ready for season 3.
The Recruit
Finally, post-Black Doves, your watch list could use a little levity from The Recruit. While the series starring To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout Noah Centineo is a spy thriller, it's also much lighter than the others on this list and employs a bit more straightforward comedy. Of course, the series will get your heart racing during its major moments of action.
Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who suddenly finds himself in the field and taking on a real case as a spy. Admittedly, he's very smart but not particularly prepared to take on this role. It makes for quite the humorous but shocking turn of events amid the overarching mystery featured in the show's storytelling.
The Recruit season 2 makes its premiere on Netflix on Jan. 30, just one week after the release of The Night Agent season 2. Clearly, it's the perfect time to stay in your spy drama/political conspiracy lane after watching Black Doves and catch up on all of these shows before their newest seasons begin streaming in 2025.