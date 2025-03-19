Netflix's next blockbuster limited series Sirens premieres very soon (first look)

Do you hear that sound? It's the siren call of the next hugely addictive Netflix limited series off in the distance, ready to make its premiere very, very soon. After making your way through Netflix's limited series offerings in 2025 so far, like Missing You, Zero Day, and Adolescence, the streaming service has revealed the release date for its upcoming star-studded dark comedy Sirens.

In addition to revealing that Sirens premieres on Thursday, May 22, Netflix also shared some first-look images of series stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon. The streamer reunites with May December star Moore, The Perfect Couple star Fahy, and Leave the World Behind star bacon for a series that's sure to become one of the year's best binges.

Sirens. Meghann Fahy as Devon in episode 101 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens comes from Maid creator and writer Molly Smith Metzler, who landed an Emmy Award nomination for her work on the previous Netflix limited series. She's looking to repeat history with her latest collaboration with the streamer, which adapts her play Elemeno Pea, which finds a socialite becoming close to a young girl at the concern of her older sister.

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore stars as Michaela Kell, the socialite whose luxury lifestyle pulls in Simone DeWitt (House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock). As Simone becomes more and more bewitched by Michaela, her sister Devon (The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy) steps in, but she soon realizes that locking horns with Michaela is a challenging undertaking.

Take a closer look at the official Sirens synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Metzler describes Sirens as "operatic" and "a true dark comedy" with a "Greek mythology vibe." She teases that there are moments that will make viewers uncomfortable, which is something television fans have become accustomed to with shows like The White Lotus. Based on the first look photos, the series looks like a real fever dream.

Sirens. Milly Alcock as Simone in episode 101 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Netflix hasn't yet dropped a teaser or trailer for Sirens as of the release date announcement, though those will certainly drop long before the release in May. The series debuts all five of its hour-long episodes on May 22, making for a quick binge-watch you will want to savor. Seriously, this might be one of the best casts assembled so far this year, and you're going to want to watch ASAP and avoid spoilers as much as you can. Who knows what plot twist could happen by the end.

Beyond Moore as Michaela Kell, Fahy as Devon DeWitt, Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt, and Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell, the main cast also includes Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III, Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt, and Felix Solis as Jose. The series also features recurring roles from Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Olford, Lauren Weedman, and Jenn Lyon. There's a great chance we'll be seeing a few of these stars land award nominations later this year and next year.

Another cool thing about Sirens? The limited series was executive produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie under their LuckyChap banner. Yes, Barbie herself! Robbie also executive produced Maid through her production company, so we know we're in good hands with a story that will keep us captivated from beginning to end and will have something thought provoking to say. Check out more photos of Moore, Fahy, and Bacon from the series below!

Sirens. Julianne Moore in episode 104 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens. (L to R) Meghann Fahy as Devon, Felix Solis as Jose in episode 101 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens. Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell in episode 102 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens premieres Thursday, May 22 on Netflix.