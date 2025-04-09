Missing Ozark? Netflix next dark family drama The Waterfront arrives this summer

Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson is headed back to the waterfront in Netflix's new dark family drama The Waterfront, but this time, it's not an innocent creek in Capeside, Massachusetts where curious teens come of age. This time around, the Scream writer's bringing the drama to Havenport, North Carolina, where the Buckley family business has taken a turn for the illegal.

We won't have to wait long to watch the Buckley family drama unfold across eight deliciously binge-worthy episodes. Netflix has finally announced that the highly anticipated drama series makes its premiere on Thursday, June 19. It's the perfect indoor binge-watch escape for those hot summer days. While we have the release date, Netflix hasn't dropped a trailer just yet.

As we gear up for the summer premiere of one of the year's most exciting new Netflix shows, we're sharing all the details you need to know before tuning into The Waterfront in June, including the synopsis (that's based on true events!), the cast full of familiar faces, and the characters we're either going to love to hate or hate to love. Scroll on to learn more!

The Waterfront. Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley in episode 102 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

What to know about The Waterfront on Netflix

If you love Netflix shows like Ozark, Bloodline, and Outer Banks, and other family-centered dramas like Six Feet Under, Succession, and Dynasty, you will probably want to go ahead and set your reminders for The Waterfront. It's right up your alley! Dawson's Creek and One Tree Hill fans, too, will love the familiar Wilmington, North Carolina backdrop of the series.

The Waterfront centers on the Buckley family, who have made quite the name and status for themselves in Havenport as a leader in both the fishing and restaurant industries. But as patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) steps back from the business in the wake of health issues, the family's empire begins to slip and his family members dust up some trouble.

According to Netflix, The Waterfront's story is based on true events, though the circumstances surrounding those true events haven't been reported. The series centers on multiple members of the Buckley family, who all have personal turmoil of their own that could threaten the future and reputation of the family, as well as their varied associates and love interests.

Take a closer look at the show's official synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.



As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever."

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Rafael Silva as Shawn West in episode 102 of The Waterfront | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Mindhunter star Holt McCallany leads the cast as Buckley patriarch Harlan Buckley, a businessman who's had two heart attacks and isn't afraid to bend the rules a bit when it comes to business. NCIS and Beef alum Mario Bello stars as the matriarch Belle Buckley, who joins forces with son Cane Buckley, played by Animal Kingdom vet Jake Weary, to unsuccessfully save the family business.

Supergirl and Glee star Melissa Benoist stars as Bree Buckley, the daughter of Harlan and Belle who's a recovering alcoholic and lost custody of her son. 9-1-1: Lone Star favorite Rafael Silva plays Shawn Wilson, a bartender at the Buckleys' restaurant who harbors a life-ruining secret about the family. The Originals alum Danielle Campbell stars as Peyton, Cane's wife and mother of their eight-year-old.

Here's a look at more main and recurring cast members:

Humberly González as Jenna Tate

Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins

Gerardo Celasco as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez

Michael Gaston as Sheriff Clyde Porter

Zach Roerig as Troy

Topher Grace

Dave Annable

Obviously, there are so many Netflix shows we're looking forward to watching this year, like Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, Squid Game season 3, and so many more established favorites. But when it comes to new shows, The Waterfront could potentially become the next big hit that has everyone talking. Don't miss it this June! Check out more first-look images below:

The Waterfront. Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in episode 101 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 105 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront. (L to R) Brian Ashton Smith as Reggie, Joshua Brady as Hollis, Bryan Terry Snell as Levi, Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in episode 103 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront. Jake Weary as Cane Buckley in episode 101 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront premieres Thursday, June 19 on Netflix.