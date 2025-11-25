Netflix offers some exciting news about One Piece season 3

Get ready for a new season of One Piece, Straw Hats! And no, we’re not talking about the second season. It’s all about One Piece season 3.

Of course, this isn’t to take away from the fact that season 2 will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, March 10. It will arrive as a binge-watch, with eight episodes to continue Luffy’s story for the One Piece and to become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece season 3 production has started

Netflix announced the exciting update about One Piece season 3 production. It has officially started, and the announcement included the script in the desert surrounded by a dagger, a skull, and a compass in a desert landscape. All these are sure to be clues of what’s to come in the third season, as the journey gets more and more dangerous.

Production on Season 3 has started, Straw Hats! 😆 As our adventure grows behind the scenes, get ready to set sail once more when Season 2 launches on March 10th! 🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/zkSGAhWp23 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 24, 2025

The script gives the title of the first episode of the season. It’s titled “Where There’s Smoke,” based on someone on X zooming in on the image. Ashley Wigfield has written the episode with Christoph Schrewe directing.

It’s not that surprising to find out that production has started. There has recently been casting underway, with friends and foes of Luffy joining the series. We will hopefully get a few more bits of casting news as the production continues.

Early production start means a shorter wait

One Piece season 3 starting up production now is a great sign for us as viewers. It means that Netflix wants to cut down the wait for the third season. We’ve had to wait three years for season 2, and that’s a long time, even for a streaming series.

It’s important for more shows to have a faster turnaround time, but that’s not so easy when it comes to the work that goes into production and post-production. So, it means earlier renewals are needed so that the production work can start up sooner. That’s what is happening here.

One Piece. (L to R) Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

With some hope, it’ll mean that we only have to wait one or two years for One Piece season 3 to hit Netflix.

The downside is that there can’t be many teases for the third season, because One Piece season 2 still hasn’t been released. While we do have the anime to get some ideas of arcs, we don’t know exactly which ones will be used in season 2 and which ones are being stored for season 3.

One Piece season 2 will drop on Netflix on Tuesday, March 10.