Netflix orders new comedy series from comedian Bert Kreischer

Netflix is teaming up with Bert Kreischer for a brand-new scripted comedy series, and if you know Kreischer, you know things are about to get wild! Viewers can most likely expect laughs, chaos, and probably a few moments that'll make you squirm (in the best way). Below, we shared all there is to know about this upcoming Netflix show.

It's titled Free Bert, and what a fitting title for a guy who's made a career out of living loud, being shirtless, and being completely unfiltered. Kreischer will not only star in this new series, but is also signed on as co-creator and executive producer. Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogul join him as co-creators, while also serving as showrunners, writers, and directors for the project. Other executive producers include Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Elise Henderson, LeeAnn Kreischer, and Judi Marmel.

As reported by Variety, there will be six episodes in the first season. In the show, Kreischer plays a version of himself. He portrays a dad whose wild behavior embarrasses his family after his daughters get into a fancy Beverly Hills private school. To try to fit in, he decides to “put on a shirt," meaning both literally wearing a shirt and also trying to act more normal and responsible. Basically, the show is about Kreischer trying to tone himself down to blend in, even though it goes against who he really is.

Joining him in the cast are Arden Myrin, Ava Ryan, and Lilou Lang. Myrin is known for her previous roles in shows like The Righteous Gemstones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while you might recognize Ryan from her small role in the children's series Yo Gabba GabbaLand! On the other hand, Lang is new to the entertainment industry.

According to Deadline, Myrin will play the role of LeeAnn, Bert’s wife and the mother of their two daughters in the show. Ryan will portray the couple’s older daughter named Georgia, who faces challenges like being targeted by cyberbullying. Although not confirmed, Lang will probably play the other daughter.

Kreischer is a well-known stand-up comedian. He has an ongoing partnership with Netflix, having released five stand-up specials on the platform, including his 2025 special Lucky. He also has a reality series that was released on Netflix back in 2020 called The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.

We've listed all of Kreischer's current content on Netflix below just in case you're interested:

The Machine (2016)

Secret Time (2018)

Hey Big Boy (2020)

Razzle Dazzle (2023)

Lucky (2025)

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020)

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020)

