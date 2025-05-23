Netflix picks up series adaptation of The Da Vinci Code author's upcoming book

Adapting books into series has become a popular trend in entertainment, giving fans the chance to watch their beloved stories unfold on screen. Netflix’s latest acquisition is no exception, as the streaming giant has secured the rights to adapt an upcoming mystery thriller novel from the author of The Da Vinci Code into a television show.

Titled The Secret of Secrets, the book is bestselling author Dan Brown's sixth novel in his popular Robert Langdon series, which continues the thrilling adventures of the famed symbologist as he unravels mysteries. Robert is a Harvard University professor of religious iconology and symbology who often finds himself drawn into high-stakes investigations involving secret societies, cryptic codes, and ancient symbols.

In The Secret of Secrets, Robert is thrust into yet another gripping mystery when a brilliant scientist goes missing along with her manuscript that's filled with groundbreaking ideas that could forever alter our understanding of the human mind.

The novel is set to be released in bookstores by Doubleday on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The other five books in Brown's Robert Langdon series are Angels & Demons (2000), The Da Vinci Code (2003), The Lost Symbol (2009), Inferno (2013) and Origin (2017). Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code and Inferno have all been turned into feature films in the past, while The Lost Symbol was adapted into a short-lived Peacock series. Now with The Secret of Secrets being adapted into a Netflix series, only Origin remains without a screen adaptation. Maybe it too will eventually make its way to the screen in the future.

For the currently untitled Netflix series adaptation of The Secret of Secrets, Brown teams up with showrunner Carlton Cuse, known for his work on Lost and Jack Ryan. Together, they co-created the series, with Brown serving as both writer and executive producer, while Cuse will act as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Additionally, Emma Forman will executive produce on behalf of Genre Arts. According to Deadline, the show's team is currently in the process of hiring writers, crew, and other staff to work on the series. So it looks like the project is moving full steam ahead.

No actors have been announced for the series yet, which makes sense given that it was only recently ordered. However, as the project moves further into development, we can expect more information to surface, including casting updates that will shed light on who’s set to bring this adaptation to life. For now, this is all that’s been revealed about the upcoming Netflix series.

While waiting for new updates, we recommend that you check out some of the book-to-series adaptations already streaming on Netflix, such as You, The Lincoln Lawyer and all of the Harlan Coben series.