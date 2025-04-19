4 top Harlan Coben Netflix shows to binge over a weekend

Hip, hip, hooray! It's the weekend, and what better way to unwind than with a thrilling Netflix binge? The streamer has an amazing selection of shows, and if you're craving suspenseful mysteries with unexpected twists, look no further than Harlan Coben's captivating series.

With 10 series adaptations of his novels and one original series available on the platform, it can be a challenge to figure out where to begin. But don't stress! That's where we at Show Snob come in to help you pick the best ones. You don’t want to waste your time, and neither do we.

So, we've narrowed down the top four must-watch Harlan Coben series currently streaming on Netflix and put together a list. Each one of these shows will keep you hooked from the very first episode to the last. You're not going to want to be disturbed for even a second as each moment unravels new secrets, introduces shocking twists, and builds suspense at every turn. Now, get ready for an unforgettable binge-watch experience!

Safe Production Still | Netflix

Safe (2018)

Created by: Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben Who's in the cast? Michael C. Hall, Amy James-Kelly, Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Michael C. Hall, Amy James-Kelly, Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Hero Fiennes Tiffin How many episodes are there? 8

Michael C. Hall playing another role other than twisted vigilante Dexter Morgan was a surprising but welcome change. In this eight-episode series, he stars as Tom Delaney, a widowed father and paediatric surgeon living in a gated community, who becomes increasingly desperate after his daughter goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As he begins to dig deeper, he uncovers unsettling truths about the people living in his neighborhood and realizes that no one is as innocent as they seem.

Richard Armitage and Hannah John-Kamen in The Stranger | Netflix

The Stranger (2020)

Created by: Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben Who's in the cast? Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan

Richard Armitage, Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan How many episodes are there? 8

Richard Armitage has starred in several Coben Netflix adaptations, but The Stranger remains one of his most unforgettable performances. Maybe it's because it was his first outing in the Coben universe, or perhaps it's the depth he brings to his character. Either way, Armitage delivers a gripping performance as Adam Price, a man whose world is turned upside down after a mysterious stranger reveals a devastating secret about his wife. This shocking revelation sends Adam on a mission to uncover the truth, plunging him into danger and a web of lies and secrets.

The Innocent Production Still | Netflix

The Innocent (2021)

Directed by: Oriol Paulo

Oriol Paulo Written by: Oriol Paulo, Jordi Vallejo, Guillem Clua

Oriol Paulo, Jordi Vallejo, Guillem Clua Who's in the cast? Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado

Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado How many episodes are there? 8

I had to include one of the most underrated Coben Netflix adaptations on the list, The Innocent. I promise you won't be disappointed with this one. It's a mystery thriller miniseries starring Mario Casas as a man named Mateo Vidal, who, after being involved in a tragic accident that left someone dead, is sentenced to prison. Nine years later, Mateo is finally released and ready to rebuild his life. However, just as he begins to move forward, he receives a mysterious phone call that sets off a chain of events that force him to confront his dark past once again.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Burkett in Fool Me Once | Netflix

Fool Me Once (2024)

Directed by: David Moore and Nimer Rashed

David Moore and Nimer Rashed Written by: Danny Brocklehurst, Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, Tom Farrelly

Danny Brocklehurst, Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, Tom Farrelly Who's in the cast? Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Dino Fetscher, Emmett J. Scanlan, Joe Armstrong

Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Dino Fetscher, Emmett J. Scanlan, Joe Armstrong How many episodes are there? 8

In my personal opinion, The Innocent and Fool Me Once are the best Coben Netflix adaptations, and after watching them both, I feel like you'll understand what I mean. In Fool Me Once, we follow ex-soldier Maya Stern, a woman who is struggling with the recent death of her husband, Joe. When she installs a nanny-cam and sees Joe alive in the footage, she is thrown into a whirlwind of confusion and danger. How could the man she supposedly buried be up and walking around? This leads her on a desperate quest to uncover the truth, ultimately thrusting her into a tangled web of secrets, lies, and betrayal.

You can stream all four of these thriller series on Netflix right now.