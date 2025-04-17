Netflix's Ransom Canyon isn't a family friendly Western drama (parents guide)

Ransom Canyon made its premiere on Netflix on April 17, and the new modern Western romantic drama series isn't one to be missed. Based on the novels by Jodi Thomas, the series stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly and centers on three ranching families in Texas as they battle for land, grieve the past, and fight for the future. There's feuding cowboys and love triangles galore!

But what can prospective viewers expect from the new Netflix original series? The last thing you want when starting a new show on Netflix is to be surprised by any sex scenes, nudity, heightened language, or shocking violence. Fortunately, we're sharing the content that rules out this family ranching drama for family television night. Take a closer look at the TV-MA age rating below!

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Ransom Canyon on Netflix parents guide

According to the show's official page on Netflix, Ransom Canyon has earned a TV-MA age rating for the show's thematic elements of language, nudity, and sex. The streaming service warns that the series is intended for mature audiences only, meaning that even though the show centers on family, this isn't a family-friendly title to watch with the kids. Here's a spoiler-free breakdown of what to expect from the sex, nudity, language, and violence in the series.

Sex and nudity

While there are multiple instances of sexuality featured in the series, they aren't super explicit sex scenes. All scenes involving sex take place between opposite sex partners. None of the sex scenes feature female nudity, but one in particular features an instance of male rear nudity. The sex scenes don't last long and are typically more sensual in nature and focus on closeups on faces rather than bodies. Still, these are steamy scenes that aren't appropriate for young viewers.

As mentioned above, Ransom Canyon doesn't contain any female nudity, though there are a couple instances of female characters undressing to their underwear. In addition to the sex scene that shows brief male rear nudity, there's another instance of male rear nudity during a scene in which a teenage character goes skinny dipping. Throughout the season, various male characters are shown shirtless. Male and female characters are shown showering, but there's no nudity.

Language, violence, and more

Ransom Canyon contains incredibly heightened language and makes use of frequent profanity. This isn't a Hallmark Channel show. These cowboys are calling each other names and saying "f-ck" whenever they please. While there are often uses of words like "sh-t" and "as-hole," the profanity featured in the show honestly isn't as bad as other shows that use expletives in almost every line. If you're not a fan of profanity, be warned that you'll hear some, but it's not overwhelming.

Additionally, the series makes use of violence, but you won't see lots of blood and murder. There are instances of fistfights, which result in cuts and bruising on faces. There are scenes involving injuries, including a cut that needs stitches, an accident in a tornado, a sports injury, and a close call with bull riding. Beyond violence, the show also includes heavy instances of characters drinking liquor and an extensive subplot about death and grief. Be warned about the show's content that could be triggering.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.