Netflix reveals the Heartstopper filming update we've been waiting for

Nick and Charlie are finally back! Well, almost. It's been a few months since Netflix shared what's next for Heartstopper following the season 3 release in October 2024. Rather than completing the beloved Netflix original teen series with a fourth and final season, we'll be saying goodbye to Nick, Charlie, and all their friends and family in a wrap-up movie. There's some news to share about the movie that will put a smile on every fan's face: Cameras have started rolling!

Heartstopper movie is now filming!

On June 9, 2025, Netflix surprised Heartstopper fans with the announcement that the movie has officially begun production. The streaming service shared a photo of stars Kit Connor with author and series creator Alice Oseman to make the exciting announcement. In the photo, Connor and Locke aren't in character as Nick and Charlie, or are they? We don't quite know what's in store for the movie, but since this is our first taste of the feature film, alllow all of us fans to overthink.

Heartstopper's wrap-up movie, which doesn't have an official title just yet, will likely adapt the upcoming sixth and final graphic novel by Oseman as well as the standalone novella Nick and Charlie. The novella covers a bit more mature material than the series, even more so than the sexual themes contained in season 3. It's very possible that Connor could be sporting some facial hair stubble in the movie for a more grown up look, a departure from Nick's usually clean shaven look throughout the series.

The Heartstopper movie is officially in production 🍂 pic.twitter.com/OzpUQodC7s — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2025

Since both Connor and Locke have enjoyed breakout success following their roles in the Netflix original series, they have become much more in demand. Locke starred in the Disney+ Marvel series Agatha All Along while Connor starred in the A24 film Warfare. It's likely part of the reason Heartstopper has been condensed into a wrap-up film rather than another eight-episode season, though there are other reasons behind the pivot to a tighter storytelling medium.

It's unclear how long filming will last on the Heartstopper movie, though it's expected to wrap sometime later this summer. Seasons of the series typically only took a couple months to finish filming, and since the movie will probably consist of half the running time of a season, production should conclude in less time than usual. The quick turnaround might give fans hope that we could have the movie on our watch lists before the end of 2025, but that's not a given.

As much as we want more Heartstopper as soon as possible, we should expect to wait until 2026, at most until the summer. Oseman hasn't even announced the release date for Volume 6, which would reasonably come out before or at least around the same time as the movie. No matter what, more Nick and Charlie adventures are on the way, and these are some of the most highly anticipated of the whole book series to see on screen. Let's try to stat patient!