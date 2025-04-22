We totally saw this Heartstopper season 4 news coming from Netflix

Heartstopper fans, we finally received the update we have been waiting for, and while it might not be exactly what we were hoping for, we definitely saw this possibility coming. Heartstopper season 4 isn't happening, but Nick and Charlie are saying goodbye in the form of a movie! The film covers Alice Oseman's upcoming sixth and final Heartstopper graphic novel and the Nick and Charlie novella.

Oseman, the creator of the series, wrote the script for the Heartstopper movie, which doesn't currently have a title, and Wash Westmoreland will direct. Joe Locke and Kit Connor return to reprise their roles as Nick and Charlie, and the actors have also taken on executive producer roles on the film. Additional cast members haven't been announced just yet, though all our faves should be back.

To celebrate the announcement, which arrived on the third anniversary of Heartstopper's original premiere date on Netflix, Oseman shared a statement with Netflix's Tudum expressing their excitement about getting the opportunity to complete the Heartstopper story:

"I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

Additionally, Oseman posted an exciting announcement about the film on Instagram with a graphic of Nick and Charlie that exclaims, "We're making a movie!" Oseman revealed that the script has already been written and more questions fans have would be answered very soon. One question we already have the answer to? The Heartstopper movie begins filming this summer!

Heartstopper season 3 dropped in October 2024, and fans have been waiting for news regarding a renewal ever since. The more time that passed, the more concerned we had grown. Recent updates about Heartstopper season 4 had Oseman insisting that they were "working very hard behind the scenes" to land a renewal for a fourth and final season.

In our most recent update in February, I mused that if Netflix wasn't going to renew Heartstopper for season 4, they should consider a wrap-up movie in order to complete Oseman's full vision for the series. Of course, it's not quite season 4, but it's at least something that honors the legacy of this Emmy Award-winning series. Now we can think of seasons 1-3 as the series and the movie as the big sendup.

The movie will find Nick, Charlie, and their friends navigating the next steps in their young adult lives as they prepare to tackle independence. Friends and significant others will move away for university, and the struggles they face in their relationships will grow. The synopsis Netflix shared concludes with this pressing question: "Can first loves really last forever?"

As mentioned above, the Heartstopper movie kicks off production later this summer. While there's a chance the movie could manage a release before the end of 2025 at the very earliest, it's more likely that Nick and Charlie's swan song will arrive in 2026 on Netflix.