5 Netflix shows still coming in 2025 (and 3 that could be delayed)

We might be halfway through the year, but Netflix still has several huge shows lined up for the remainder of the year. If you haven't renewed your subscription yet, now is the time! Between Stranger Things and Wednesday, there are plenty of great shows to look forward to throughout 2025, although there are also a few that we fear might be delayed to 2026.

It has been ages since we received any updates on The Witcher and other shows, like The Lincoln Lawyer, only recently wrapped filming for their upcoming seasons. Taking all of this into account, there's a chance those shows and more might have a longer wait time between seasons than we'd like.

The Witcher | Netflix

The Witcher might be delayed

We've already been waiting more than two years for the return of Netflix's hit dark fantasy series The Witcher, but it seems like we might be waiting a little longer for the show to return. Netflix has previously featured The Witcher season 4 in its promos for upcoming 2025 shows, but it's almost July and we still haven't heard anything about a release date. The streamer hasn't shared any teasers or any indication that the show is still on track for a 2025 debut.

Currently, filming for the show's fifth and final season is ongoing. Season 4 wrapped filming last year and is now in post-production. It's still possible that the series could come out this fall or winter, however, with Stranger Things now taking up several big spots in November, December, and January, it's starting to seem like The Witcher will be held until early 2026.

Stranger Things | Netflix

Stranger Things finally returns

Speaking of Stranger Things, the fifth and final season of Netflix's hugely successful blockbuster series is finally coming out this year after a lengthy wait between seasons. Netflix is doing something a little different with this release. Rather than releasing it all at once or splitting it into two volumes, the streamer has opted to divvy up the season into three parts, with the dates corresponding to different holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks | Sydney Gawlik/Netflix

The wait for Outer Banks might be longer than anticipated

Netflix renewed Outer Banks for a fifth and final season shortly after its fourth season dropped in late 2024. Given that the end of season 4 included some significant twists that will fundamentally change the show's dynamic moving forward, it's understandable that people are eager to see what's going to happen next.

Unfortunately, Outer Banks season 5 has only just gone into production, meaning that a 2025 release date is next to impossible. Odds are that we won't get to see what's next for the Pogues until sometime next year.

The Sandman. (L to R) Clive Russell as Odin, Freddie Fox as Loki in episode 202 of The Sandman | Netflix

The Sandman is back very soon

Dream's story will continue unfolding in the epic conclusion to The Sandman. The second and final season kicks off on July 3 with the first six episodes, followed by five more on July 24. Last season ended with Dream vanquishing the rogue nightmare The Corinthian and the season ends with a special episode featuring Dream and his estranged wife Calliope. We'll get to see a lot more comic characters and more of The Endless in season 2, which follows Dream's return to Hell and everyone contending with the end of the world, based on the trailer.

Megan Stalter in Too Much | Netflix

Lena Dunham's new series Too Much

Lena Dunham's latest series is an endearing British romantic comedy about a workaholic who travels to London after a devastating breakup and meets a musician named Felix. The series stars Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, focusing on Stalter's character Jessica as she learns about life London and the show will reportedly subvert tropes about the city itself and rom-coms as a whole. It will arrive on Netflix on July 10.

The Lincoln Lawyer. (L to R) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in episode 304 | Lara Solanki/Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer wraps filming, but no date yet

Netflix's hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer, based on the book series by Michael Connelly, has recently wrapped filming on its fourth season. Thus far, The Lincoln Lawyer is one of those rare Netflix shows to consistently release at least one season per year since it debuted in 2022. But could season 4 be the first to skip a year? It's possible.

Since the show just finished production, it will need to go through post before it's ready to air on Netflix. That being said, this isn't a flashy series with tons of SFX, so post won't take as long as something like The Sandman or Stranger Things, meaning it could still come out this year, but it's hard to say right now.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals | Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

Monster: The Original Monster is likely coming this fall

The third entry in Ryan Murphy's biographical crime anthology series Monster is believed to be on track for a late 2025 release date. Charlie Hunnam will star as suspected serial killer Ed Gein, a convicted murderer known for keeping body parts, bones, and skin derived from graveyards. Gein has been used as inspiration for several fictional horror characters, like Leatherface and Buffalo Bill. Filming for Monster's third season got underway last October and has reportedly wrapped. It seems likely that Netflix will release this new season sometime in the fall, closer to Halloween.

Wednesday. (L to R) Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez aș Pugsley Addams, Thing, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 | Helen Sloan/Netflix

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams

Besides Stranger Things and Squid Game, Wednesday is one of Netflix's biggest shows and it will return very soon! The first part of season 2 kicks off on August 6, followed by part 2 on September 3. This season has been described as darker and more horror focused than last season, with at least one episode dedicated to slasher movies. Expect less romance and more mysterious intrigue this time around.

More Netflix news from Show Snob: