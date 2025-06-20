Netflix reveals Outer Banks season 5 filming start and release window

Oh my goodness! Just look at that Outer Banks season 5 image above. Our favorite cast is posing in the new pic to commemorate the great news that filming for the fifth and final season has officially begun. The cameras are back up and rolling in Charleston, South Carolina to bring us the next chapter of this adventurous tale. Plus, there's more!

Netflix has also finally revealed that the final season of the thrilling teen drama is coming in 2026. This was pretty much a given, with a 2025 release basically not made possible since filming hadn't started yet. Production was supposed to start a little sooner back in May, but was delayed for some reason. Either way, now it has begun, and we can look forward to the drama on our screens next year. Though all of this news is so bittersweet without one important cast member.

I'm still not over the fact that JJ, played by Rudy Pankow, is gone and that the show killed him off. You'd think with how many times the Pogues' lives have been in danger that maybe we would have gotten a main character death sooner. But, still. The image above just doesn't look right without him there. And neither does the other snap shared below. I don't know how I'm going to get through the season!

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks. Cr. Sydney Gawlik/Netflix © 2025

JJ is seriously missed in new Outer Banks season 5 cast images

Somehow, we'll figure out a way to do so together my fellow fans. I mean, maybe JJ is still alive somehow? The new photo also makes it obvious that just like in season 4, Rafe (Drew Starkey) is set to have more of a role in the story next season. I mean, we still can't forgive him for everything he's done in the past. Though he is starting to turn around and helped the Pogues. Let's see if it sticks, especially with the fact that he learned about Sofia's (Fiona Palomo) betrayal. That will certainly come into play as she's a part of the series regulars.

Of course our main five - Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo - are all coming back in Outer Banks season 5. Austin North as Topper is also set to return. Ugh, he's so annoying but let's see where his story goes I guess.

Interestingly enough, two actors have been upped to series regulars heading into the final season. That would be Cullen Moss who plays Sheriff Shoupe and J. Anthony Crane who was introduced in season 4 as JJ's biological father and the man we hate the most right now, Chandler Groff. Again, this indicates that there will be more of a focus on their characters and how they affect the Pogues.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara in episode 410 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Shoupe was actually seen to be pretty good with the Pogues in the fourth season, starting to see the prejudice against them and the hardships they face. He helped them on a number of occasions. As for Groff, the teens have vowed revenge against him and he better look out.

Because if there's anyone who can take him down, it's going to be them. And he definitely deserves it. The Blue Crown is also in his hands, and if there's one thing this group of friends loves it's hunting for treasure. They'll especially want to take it from the man who killed their beloved bestie.

Though I already know this OBX villain is not going to go down without a fight, and I'm sure he'll put their lives in danger once again. Will anyone else lose their life to him? I'm so nervous. Let the Pogue-filled, dangerous adventures begin is all I can say.

Outer Banks season 5 premieres in 2026 on Netflix.

More streaming news from Show Snob: